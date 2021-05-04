Apex Legends leak reveals first look at Revenant's Heirloom - Dexerto

A new leak has revealed Revenant’s Heirloom skin for Apex Legends that likens the Synthetic Nightmare to a reaper with an excellent choice of weapon.

Heirlooms are extremely rare skins in the battle royale. Not every legend has them, but when Respawn gets around to delivering one it usually gets the attention of just about everyone.

Out of the 17 characters in Apex Legends, only nine Heirloom sets have been released for some of the most popular legends like Wraith, Pathfinder, and Octane.

Heirlooms take the form of a melee weapon that’s heavily inspired by the character they’re for. Since Apex leaker ‘Shrugtal’ uncovered Rev’s design, we now know what to expect down the line for the game.

In a May 4 datamine, Shrugtal uncovered an image of a scythe with Revenant’s color scheme, along with a work-in-progress animation showing how it could look like in game.

The short clip gives a better sense of the scale that the scythe could have if it’s ever introduced to the live servers. The working animation shows how the blade is compartmentalized and attacked by a wire.

Once Revenant gives it an earnest shake, the scythe comes together to form the sharp end of the two-handed weapon.

While this gives a clear look at how the Heirloom is shaping up, since it’s a leak, there could be a lot more Respawn experiments before it comes to Apex.

Forgot to watermark this one, reuploading. pic.twitter.com/oQ97nFr2Jw — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) May 4, 2021

Furthermore, the new leak isn’t to say that this will be the next Heirloom to be launched in the battle royale. It’s unknown what lineup Respawn has in mind, but this is a good look at how far they’re in development for Revenant’s Heirloom.

It should be noted that an apparent Heirloom for Crypto has previously been leaked, but that has yet to make it to the game as well. The last Heirloom set was for Bangalore’s Cold Steel pilot’s knife during the Chaos Theory Collection Event.

With the latest Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy update landing in the game, it could be another couple of months before we see an event with the next Heirloom for players to unlock.