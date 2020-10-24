What does Branthium mean in Apex Legends? Season 7 teasers - Dexerto

Amid all the teasers for Apex Legends Season 7, one word has been on the lips of a number of characters: Branthium. But, what is this? A location, material, or something else entirely? Here, we’ll put together all the clues to get to the bottom of this mystery.

The first time we heard the word Branthium in Apex Legends, it came from Ash, at the end of the Season 5 Broken Ghost quest.

Ash is the villain from Titanfall 2, who was recruited by Kuben Blisk, before she “died” at the hands of Jack Cooper, was put back together again, her memory wiped, and then her head split into parts and spread throughout Kings Canyon.

Once the Legends put her head back together, she spoke to them, and, as part of an unintelligible message, said: “all roads lead to Branthium.”

What is Branthium in Apex Legends?

After the mention from Ash, in the first Twitter teaser for Season 7, Horizon (expected to be the next playable Legend), repeated the word “Branthium” in among all the static.

It later became clear that Horizon was repeating what Ash said – or, perhaps Ash was repeating Horizon.

Definitely sounds like Horizon says "Branthium." At the end of the Broken Ghost quest, Ash said "All roads lead to Branthium"…#ApexLegends https://t.co/PwwYJElnVY — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) October 19, 2020

Is Branthium a place?

The saying, “all roads lead to Branthium”, is undoubtedly a play on the common phrase “all roads lead to Rome.” Typically, this saying refers to “all paths or activities lead to the center of things” – it comes from Ancient Rome in the literal sense, when all roads started from the capital city.

So, at first, most theories believed Branthium was a place, possibly related to the planet Psamathe and its city, Olympus. Ash finished her monologue by saying “Welcome to Olympus.”

But, a spanner was thrown in the works of this theory by Horizon. In the latest Twitter teaser, Horizon says: “Just got to figure out how he can fuse the Branthium (or Brantium?) without critical mass.”

…Just got to figure out how he can fuse the Brantium without critical mass. At least I didn't almost nuke my ship today, there's a start! Oh, what I would give to be home… clean, and just with him." — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) October 23, 2020

So, is Branthium actually some kind of element, or fuel, or material? This remains unclear, but it wouldn’t make sense for Ash (and Horizon) to say “All roads lead to Branthium,” if it was simply some kind of element.

This theory could line up though with the involvement of Hammon Robotics. The Planet Harvester which launched in Season 4 is being used by Hammond “to gather precious metals from the core of the planet for reasons unknown.” Is this metal Branthium/Brantium?

Perhaps, Branthium is both a place and an element, with the latter named after the former. Brantium could be a metal discovered on the planet Branthium? For now, we simply don’t know, but we’ll keep this post updated as more teasers emerge about this mysterious word, and what it could mean.

Season 7 is set to start on November 4 – a week earlier than initially planned – so we should learn a lot more then.