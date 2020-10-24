 What does Branthium mean in Apex Legends? Season 7 teasers - Dexerto
Apex Legends

What does Branthium mean in Apex Legends? Horizon & Ash Season 7 teasers

Published: 24/Oct/2020 17:35 Updated: 24/Oct/2020 18:06

by Calum Patterson
Branthium and Horizon in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Amid all the teasers for Apex Legends Season 7, one word has been on the lips of a number of characters: Branthium. But, what is this? A location, material, or something else entirely? Here, we’ll put together all the clues to get to the bottom of this mystery.

The first time we heard the word Branthium in Apex Legends, it came from Ash, at the end of the Season 5 Broken Ghost quest.

Ash is the villain from Titanfall 2, who was recruited by Kuben Blisk, before she “died” at the hands of Jack Cooper, was put back together again, her memory wiped, and then her head split into parts and spread throughout Kings Canyon.

Once the Legends put her head back together, she spoke to them, and, as part of an unintelligible message, said: “all roads lead to Branthium.”

Ash saying Branthium in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Ash was the first time we heard ‘Branthium’ in Apex Legends.

What is Branthium in Apex Legends?

After the mention from Ash, in the first Twitter teaser for Season 7, Horizon (expected to be the next playable Legend), repeated the word “Branthium” in among all the static.

It later became clear that Horizon was repeating what Ash said – or, perhaps Ash was repeating Horizon.

Is Branthium a place?

The saying, “all roads lead to Branthium”, is undoubtedly a play on the common phrase “all roads lead to Rome.” Typically, this saying refers to “all paths or activities lead to the center of things” – it comes from Ancient Rome in the literal sense, when all roads started from the capital city.

So, at first, most theories believed Branthium was a place, possibly related to the planet Psamathe and its city, Olympus. Ash finished her monologue by saying “Welcome to Olympus.”

But, a spanner was thrown in the works of this theory by Horizon. In the latest Twitter teaser, Horizon says: “Just got to figure out how he can fuse the Branthium (or Brantium?) without critical mass.”

So, is Branthium actually some kind of element, or fuel, or material? This remains unclear, but it wouldn’t make sense for Ash (and Horizon) to say “All roads lead to Branthium,” if it was simply some kind of element.

This theory could line up though with the involvement of Hammon Robotics. The Planet Harvester which launched in Season 4 is being used by Hammond “to gather precious metals from the core of the planet for reasons unknown.” Is this metal Branthium/Brantium?

Perhaps, Branthium is both a place and an element, with the latter named after the former. Brantium could be a metal discovered on the planet Branthium? For now, we simply don’t know, but we’ll keep this post updated as more teasers emerge about this mysterious word, and what it could mean.

Season 7 is set to start on November 4 – a week earlier than initially planned – so we should learn a lot more then.

All confirmed buffs coming in Apex Legends Season 7

Published: 24/Oct/2020 11:12

by Connor Bennett
Pathfinder with a blue skin and yellow screen next to the apex legends logo
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends Season 7

Apex Legends Season 7 is almost here, and that means changes to characters. So, we’ve rounded up all the buffs that Respawn have confirmed so far.

With each new Apex Legends season, players are always looking forward to getting their hands on a new Legend as well as seeing what’s been changed to existing Legends, weapons, and items.

As Season 7 is on the horizon, Respawn have begun to roll out their teasers – with a familiar-looking UFO turning up on both Kings Canyon and World’s Edge.

Aside from that, the devs have also been planting seeds about what buffs and nerfs are coming in the new season. So, we’ve rounded up the buffs that we know about so far.

Mirage

As one of Apex’s most popular characters, players have been desperate for Respawn to give Mirage a power increase, even after his abilities rework.

Those changes have always been on the horizon, as devs have answered numerous questions with positives answers about buffs, and those promises will finally come to fruition with the start of Season 7.

Daniel Klein, a game designer for Respawn, confirmed that they’ve been testing changes to his Life of the Party ult, so that could be the main change that the Holographic Trickster receives next season.

mirage in apex legends
Respawn/EA
Mirage is finally set to receive some changes.

Octane

Octane is also confirmed to be getting some positive treatment, but Respawn say it will only be a “tiny buff,” so no indication exactly what it will be yet. 

Rampart

As for Rampart, while a buff has been confirmed, there haven’t been any hints as to what it could entail. Since her introduction, players have made a number of suggestions – including being able to move around while firing her minigun. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see on that front. 

Octane in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA
Octane will receive a “tiny buff” in Season 7.

Pathfinder

Pathfinder will also be receiving a change to the cooldown on his grapple ability. However, the last time this was labeled a buff, it actually turned out to be a nerf

Audio

Not a buff as such, but Respawn have also confirmed that lots of progress has been made on audio problems, which have been plaguing the game for months, and these fixes will be coming in Season 7.

As for what else is coming in Season 7, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know here. We’ll just have to wait until November 4, when the new season starts, to see it all in action.