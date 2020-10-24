 Respawn looking at options for Apex Legends Cross-Progression - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Respawn looking at options for Apex Legends Cross-Progression

Published: 24/Oct/2020 10:28

by Joe Craven
Apex Legends Season 6 with PS. Xbox and Steam logos
Respawn Entertainment/Sony/Microsoft/Steam

Share

Respawn have confirmed they are considering their options for Apex Legends cross-platform progression ahead of the game’s launch on Steam on November 4. 

After months of waiting, Apex Legends fans are finally getting ready for their favorite battle royale to be made playable on Steam. EA’s partnership with the company sees their EA Play service moving over to Steam, meaning a host of titles will become available.

The Apex Legends launch on Steam – confirmed to be coming on November 4 – will also coincide with the launch of cross-play. This means that lobbies will no longer be platform exclusive, but it has also raised some questions about cross-platform progression.

Players who have been playing on Origin will be able switch back and forth with ease: “If you’ve previously been playing on Origin,” the post in the Steam Community said, “you can easily switch back and forth with Steam—all your account progression and unlocks will carry over between the two platforms.”

However, some players began to question the ability to switch between platforms and still maintain progression. In other words, if you play on multiple platforms, can you merge progression across them all under one account. Players who have purchased skins on one account, for example, may be forced to purchase them again if cross-progression is not enabled.

Respawn’s Game Director Chad Grenier was on hand to reply, saying: “It’s something we are very passionate about, and we’re looking at our options available. Much harder post-launch since users may have multiple accounts to merge or use. Easier with Steam because it’s at launch. We’ll give an update when we have something to talk about.”

Respawn director on RedditGrenier says they’re looking at all the options to make it happen.

In short, it seems like cross-progression between console and PC won’t be available as soon as the game’s Steam launch, but it certainly sounds fairly high on Respawn’s ‘to-do’ list.

As Grenier said, it is much harder to add a feature a couple of years down the line that it is to add the feature into the launch of the game on a new platform. Apex fans will have to wait and see how this one plays out.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends release for Nintendo Switch delayed

Published: 23/Oct/2020 17:54 Updated: 23/Oct/2020 18:01

by Alan Bernal
EA

Share

Respawn Entertainment has announced that they are delaying the official release of Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch, after announcing their launch on Steam for PC players.

The news that Apex was coming to Switch was first shared during the EA Play Live event on June 18, where they revealed the next stages of the game’s development. It finally put a host of rumors and leaks to bed since Apex’s debut back in 2019, as players wanted to immediately take the Arena with them on-the-go shortly after launch.

The news would have opened the game to expand its player count by millions, but Switch players will now have to wait a little longer after further delays were announced.

Apex Legends Nintendo Switch release date

Respawn confirmed that the new Switch port has been delayed until early 2021 after it was expected to arrive with the Steam version of the game.

“For those who game on the Nintendo Switch, we’re still hard at work on the port, but in order to do justice to the game and make it into the great experience Switch players deserve, our team needs more time,” Apex Game Director Chad Grenier confirmed, on October 23.

“This year has brought on unexpected new challenges, to put it mildly, and we don’t want to rush anything out,” the Respawn dev continued, “Switch owners can expect to get their hands on Apex Legends next year.”

EA
Apex Legends will be on all the major consoles in early 2021.

While it is being delayed, he confirmed that it still arrive with all of the expected features, “of course, when Apex Legends does launch on Switch, it’ll come with support for cross-platform play, our latest seasonal content, and full feature parity with the other versions of the game.”

This won’t be the first time a major battle royale comes to Nintendo Switch. EA and Apex Legends are going to compete against Epic Games and Fortnite for the many battle royale fans on the platform.

The initial announcement was a longtime coming. Reports for a Nintendo Switch port have been around for about as long as Apex Legends has been released to the world.

In a 2019 interview only months after Apex’s release, Project lead at the time, Drew McCoy, said that the company knew a Nintendo port was on many people’s wishlist. Since then, it’s been a waiting game for Nintendo fans who have been waiting to get into the Arena.

Respawn Entertainment
Players from all walks of consoles will be able to drop into Apex Legends soon.

There were a lot of questions revolving around the technical limitations of the Switch that would be a hurdle for a port, but the developers are now committed to releasing it early in 2021.

It’s unclear what the download size for the Switch version will be, so stay tuned to Dexerto for all the latest information on the upcoming Apex Legends port.