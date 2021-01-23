Logo
Viral Wingman in VR project shows what Apex Legends VR game could look like

Published: 23/Jan/2021 16:19

by Connor Bennett
Wingman in VR and Apex Legends
Reddit: RoadtoVR_Ben/Respawn

A few creative Apex Legends fans have managed to put a perfect replica of the Wingman inside of their virtual reality project, showing what a VR version of Apex Legends could look like.

Ever since it released, Apex Legends has had a fanbase of players who have been showing their creative skills off in plenty of different ways.

We’ve seen ridiculous cosplays of pretty much every character on the battle royale’s roster, some pretty impressive fan art, and even fully-fledged animated trailers, all made by fans.

However, just when it seems like players have reached their creative peak, some have done something completely different altogether – taking a piece of Apex Legends into the world of virtual reality. 

Crypto pointing a pistol in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
The diverse world of Apex has inspired plenty of fan creations.

Reddit user RoadtoVR_Ben showed off their impressive new project, where their team had taken a picture-perfect replica of the Wingman and put it into a VR project.

Now, if you’re expecting a VR battle royale, we haven’t reached that level just yet sadly. Instead, this viral clip has Apex’s powerful pistol instead of a shooting range. 

The Wingman looks absolutely spot-on, the shots sound great, and the reload animation is even nice to see as well. Plus, with this being VR, you can shoot the Wingman from the side like you’re trying to curve the bullets – just as some players have wanted to see in Apex.

We built a VR version of the Wingman as a development exercise from apexlegends

Even though it’s just a personal project, and isn’t going to be released as a demo or anything like that, it still earned plenty of praise from players and even some Repsawn developers. “This is so awesome,” said Jason McCord, Design Director at Respawn.

Some players asked to see what other weapons, mainly the Mozambique, would look like, but the poster noted, they hoped it would inspire VR devs to come up with some fun guns in games of their own. 

Who knows what this quick project will inspire, but it shows that even a lighter version of Apex wouldn’t look out of place on VR.

Do you need PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold to play Apex Legends?

Published: 23/Jan/2021 14:50 Updated: 23/Jan/2021 14:58

by Matt Porter

Playstation Xbox

Apex Legends is a totally free-to-play game on consoles, PC, and soon Nintendo Switch – or is it? If you are on PlayStation or Xbox, you may be wondering if you need PS plus and XBL Gold to play online.

The fact that Apex Legends is free to download is one of the big reasons for its success, allowing it to rival games like Fortnite and Warzone, also free-to-play.

While PC players can just download the game and start playing, PS4 and Xbox One players are often confused as to whether they need PS Plus and Xbox Live subscriptions to play the game online with friends.

Lifeline in Apex LegendsApex Legends is free to download from Respawn Entertainment.

Do you need PlayStation Plus to play Apex Legends?

PS4 or PS5 players do not need a PS Plus membership to play Apex Legends online.

As well as being a free download, anyone who owns a PS4 or PS5 console and wants to dive into Apex Legends, simply requires a standard PlayStation account.

PS Plus apex legendsPlayStation players do not need PS plus to play Apex Legends.

Do you need Xbox Live Gold to play Apex Legends?

Unlike the PlayStation equivalent, Xbox One, Series S and X players do need to have an Xbox Live Gold subscription if they would like to play the game online with friends.

However, this is changing. On January 22, Microsoft confirmed that they were scrapping the Xbox Live Gold requirement to play free-to-play games.

Right now, you still need an active subscription, which costs $59.99 for a year. If you don’t want to commit, you can also get Xbox Live Gold for a period of three months instead.

However, Microsoft says they “are working hard to deliver this change as soon as possible in the coming months” that will remove the need to have Xbox Live Gold for free-to-play games.

We will update this article when the change is implemented.