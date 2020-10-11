 Insane CGI Apex Legends video brings Bloodhound to life - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Insane CGI Apex Legends video brings Bloodhound to life

Published: 11/Oct/2020 11:54

by Joe Craven
Bloodhound crouching in shrubbery
GoldenLane Studios/Reddit: DPotatoManiac/Respawn

Bloodhound

One dedicated Apex Legends fan and filmmaker has shared an incredible CGI short video, introducing the Technological Tracker Bloodhound. 

Community creations have become a common sight in the Apex Legends fan base, with players of Respawn’s Titanfall battle royale regularly sharing their cosplays, artwork and more.

This video falls into the ‘more’ category, and takes the form of an introductory video for Bloodhound, one of the game’s original legends. Bloodhound has never hit the heights of a Wraith or Gibraltar, but has been a fairly solid option throughout Apex Legends’ six seasons.

Bloodhound skin in Apex Legends with Twitch Prime logo
Respawn/EA
Bloodhound has been a staple of Apex Legends since its release back in February of 2019.

The incredible video creation comes by way of CGI animator at GoldenLane Studios. Their Reddit username is ‘DPotatoManiac‘, and they shared their work to the game’s subreddit on October 10. It has since garnered insane praise, amassing nearly 50,000 upvotes in less than 12 hours.

A cinematic introduction to the Technological Tracker, the video sweeps over Apex Legends’ plush environment and shows Bloodhound taking out enemies with their trademark stealth. Hidden in the bushes, stalking their prey, the video provides a terrifying look at what makes Bloodhound such a formidable legend.

The creation blew the minds of many Redditors, and even garnered praise from Respawn Entertainment. Like us, they appeared stunned at what one fan was able to produce purely out of love of the game.

Principal animator Moy Parra said: “That was outstanding!!! Thank you so much for sharing this. I can appreciate the amount of work that went into creating this piece, it turned out GREAT!” Similarly, Ryan Rigney, Respawn’s Director of Communications, commented: “You’re insane. Actually mind-blown by how sick this is.”

The video’s creator, whose real name is Slava Alekseev, said: “Thank you so much for your support guys! I never expected to see even a fraction of the attention the previous post got. The Apex community is the best.” Videos like this are one of the main reasons it is.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 7 skins leaked: Wraith, Hemlok, & Longbow

Published: 11/Oct/2020 11:13

by Connor Bennett
Wraith in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends Season 7

A handful of Apex Legends weapon and character skins have been leaked ahead of Season 7 – with some of the most popular weapons getting some fresh looks. 

With the sixth season of Apex Legends almost at its end, players are now looking forward to what Season 7 might have in store for them. 

There have been theories about which Legend is set to come next, with numerous rumors and leaks, as well as ideas about how the developers are potentially going to incorporate a new map considering one wasn’t added in Season 6.

While leakers haven’t been able to crack the code completely and reveal everything coming in the new season, some have been able to show a handful of new cosmetics that will be coming soon. 

Wraith in her Voidwalker skin
Respawn/EA
Wraith is, by far and away, Apex’s most popular character.

The new cosmetics were posted by reliable leakers Shrugtal and Biast12, who both noted that the Season 7 related cosmetics came with the ‘Ascension’ tag, possibly confirming the name of the new season too. 

The leaks included first looks at the weapon wraps for the Longbow and Hemlok, with the latter being a purple and green skin that appears to have animated eyes near the barrel of the gun.

However, the only character skin that was revealed was for Wraith. The purple and gold skin looks like a perfect Prime Gaming reward, but it is likely to be in the Battle Pass as a rare.

On top of those, the data miners were also able to reveal two sets of weapon charms – both in the Origami style. One of the sets is for the Leviathans, while the other centers on Prowlers.

Of course, these aren’t all the cosmetics that we can expect to see in Season 7, but it does offer a first look at what Respawn has in store for their next big update. 

Season 7 is set to begin in mid-November, so, we don’t have that long a wait until the devs start dropping teasers and information about the rest of the cosmetics they have lined up.

