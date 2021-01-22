Ultimate Apex Legends quiz: Test your knowledge of the Outlands - Dexerto

Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends was an overnight sensation and it’s barely slowed down. In its two years of success, there’s been map changes galore, new legends joining the fight, and an ever-evolving meta – but we’re here to test your knowledge with a quiz.

Kings Canyon was the original map we all dropped into on that fine day of February 4, 2019. The battle royale genre was at the peak of its powers, with mighty competition stacked up against EA in the form of PUBG, Fortnite, and other top games.

Fast forward 24 months, however, and there’s one BR game that shines brighter than the others. You guessed it, Apex Legends!

As we approach Season 8, there’s 15 characters to play with, two maps to drop into, and a weapons list containing 24 different guns. On top of that, each seasonal update has delivered different tweaks to gameplay and snippets of Legend lore for various fighters – which means the scope for our quiz questions is quite broad.

By now, you will have been named Champions of the Arena on numerous occasions. But, do you have what it takes to get a perfect score on our ultimate Apex Legends quiz?

Take our Apex Legends quiz!

Your test score will determine just how well you know the Outlands in the Apex world.

The world, of course, is connected to that of the Titanfall series, which was also developed by Respawn Entertainment. Many weapons and features have crossed over between planets, presumably with even more of that to come in the future.

Fuse is the latest to join Apex Legends as a playable character, with a new 30-30 Repeater rifle being added too.

Don’t be too downhearted if you don’t receive a perfect score this time, but if you are named a Champion, be sure to tweet us @TitanfallBlog on Twitter.