Ultimate Apex Legends quiz: Test your knowledge of the Outlands - Dexerto

Ultimate Apex Legends quiz: Test your knowledge of the Outlands

Published: 22/Jan/2021 16:13

by David Purcell
Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends was an overnight sensation and it’s barely slowed down. In its two years of success, there’s been map changes galore, new legends joining the fight, and an ever-evolving meta – but we’re here to test your knowledge with a quiz.

Kings Canyon was the original map we all dropped into on that fine day of February 4, 2019. The battle royale genre was at the peak of its powers, with mighty competition stacked up against EA in the form of PUBG, Fortnite, and other top games.

Fast forward 24 months, however, and there’s one BR game that shines brighter than the others. You guessed it, Apex Legends!

As we approach Season 8, there’s 15 characters to play with, two maps to drop into, and a weapons list containing 24 different guns. On top of that, each seasonal update has delivered different tweaks to gameplay and snippets of Legend lore for various fighters – which means the scope for our quiz questions is quite broad.

By now, you will have been named Champions of the Arena on numerous occasions. But, do you have what it takes to get a perfect score on our ultimate Apex Legends quiz?

Take our Apex Legends quiz!

Your test score will determine just how well you know the Outlands in the Apex world.

The world, of course, is connected to that of the Titanfall series, which was also developed by Respawn Entertainment. Many weapons and features have crossed over between planets, presumably with even more of that to come in the future.

Fuse can launch explosives from his mechanical arm. He’s coming in Season 8.

Fuse is the latest to join Apex Legends as a playable character, with a new 30-30 Repeater rifle being added too. For more details on that, check out some of the stories we’ve covered for the game’s next major update:

Don’t be too downhearted if you don’t receive a perfect score this time, but if you are named a Champion, be sure to tweet us @TitanfallBlog on Twitter.

Apex Legends teams stop to play Cargo Bot volleyball and it’s hilarious

Published: 22/Jan/2021 15:19

by Connor Bennett
A couple of Apex Legends players have gone viral after they decided to stop their match to play a quick game of Volleyball on World’s Edge using Octane’s Jump Pad and the Cargo Bots. 

Given that the Apex Legends maps are pretty vast, fans of Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale have got quite the playground to mess around in.

Yes, the name of the game is to be the last team standing, but you can also have some fun. That stretches all the way back to when the game launched, as players would reach the final circle and decide to finish things with a melee fight instead of using weapons and shields.

As time has gone on, we’ve seen other creative players come up with funny ideas too – some playing basketball with their abilities, and others deciding to try and play golf with the Tridents on Olympus. But now there’s a new one – Volleyball. 

Apex players have got creative with what Respawn has given them.

The hilarious clip comes from Redditor BeanBag373_, who managed to get a few random opponents involved in their quite unusual plan. 

They managed to grab themselves a downed cargo bot without destroying it, and rolled it all the way up near the Epicentre where they had a Volleyball court set up using Octane’s jump pads and Pathfinder’s zipline. 

While you might think that they’d be sitting ducks and that someone might want to ruin the fun, but that wasn’t the case. In fact, more players saw what was going on and decided to join in – quickly figuring out what to do. It’s pretty funny, all in all, as the whole lobby got involved at the end. 

4 VS 4 Volleyball Game from apexlegends

Even though someone tried to take them down as the circle was closing in, the players didn’t stop their game. They carried on until just before the circle starts to become impossible to stand in. 

At that point, it devolved into chaos – slinging grenades, arc stars, and ultimates around. But ultimately, everyone involved had managed to magic up a viral moment and who knows what ideas it will inspire.