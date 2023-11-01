Apex Legends players are loving Conduit’s character selection impersonations

Apex Legends players are loving Conduit’s impersonations during the character selection phase before matches.

Season 19 of Apex Legends is in full swing, bringing Legend balancing, updates to POIs on Stormpoint, and a new battle pass to grind through. Aside from the changes, the headline of Ignite is Conduit, the newest Legend to join the fray.

While Revenant stole the show in the Ignite launch trailer, Conduit turned a few heads with her lighthearted personality compared to the dark nature of the Apex Games. Not to mention, she’s wildly aware of the “Mozambique here” meme.

Now that she’s in the hands of the public, players are discovering how much she enjoys the experience of the Apex Games, especially during the pre-match character selection.

Apex Legends fans discovered Conduit impersonates other characters

During the pre-match character selection, players have a few seconds to pick their character. Once locked in, the character has a brief monologue before the next player selects their character or until the match starts.

Some of the character intros are menacingly fierce, especially if you’re looking at Revenant’s horror-filled briefing. However, Conduit throws all that out the window.

Shared to the Apex Legends Reddit, players discovered Conduit has a few unique intros. ScottyT_180 shared their find, and it’s Conduit’s near “flawless” impersonation of Loba.

The similarities are almost spot on, as Conduit repeated everything Loba said and did. That said, Conduit’s lighthearted take ended with her nearly on the floor.

Fans loved what they saw from Conduit, as commenter replied “I love that conduit is just a really big fan of the apex games and is fan girling the whole time.”

However, it doesn’t just stop there. Some players have gotten an alternate version of the introduction, with Conduit taking on the persona of Newcastle.

Safe to say, Conduit’s take on the Legends is nearly flawless and a nice change of tone. There’s still a possiblity that more impersonations will arrive, so keep an eye out.