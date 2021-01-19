 Apex Legends dev responds to calls for increased level cap beyond 500 - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev responds to calls for increased level cap beyond 500

Published: 19/Jan/2021 12:02

by Connor Bennett
Apex Legends' level 500 badge
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends dev Jason McCord has explained why he’s against just lifting the level cap from 500 to a bigger number, but hinted at having some ideas for making a change. 

There are plenty of goals for any Apex Legends grinder to hit when they drop into Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale. You can go after the Apex Predator rank in Ranked mode, you can try and pick up every cosmetic, or you can go after the top player level of level 500.

Previously, that top player level was limited to level 100, but after players kicked up a fuss about not having much else to do when they got their, Respawn lifted the cap all the way to level 500. And they added in a few goodies like weapon charms and Apex packs, too.

However, many players have already gotten up to level 500 now, and want another target to aim for. Yet, it’s unlikely that the Respawn devs are going to budge anytime soon.

EAPlayers can now hit Level 500 in Apex Legends, if they dare!

 

Jason McCord, the Design Director at Respawn Entertainment, responded to a question about increasing the level cap on January 18.

“Any chance we ever see lift on the level 500 cap?” asked one curious player.

“Some day, maybe,” McCord responded a few hours later. “I’m not personally convinced that making that number bigger is the best way to feel progression in the game. We have some ideas.”

The note of “some ideas” might spark speculation about things like a prestige system, similar to the one that has been in Call of Duty for the longest time, coming to Apex Legends. 

That would give players something to strive towards, but, it can be argued that it is just similar to adding a bigger number. You’d still be grinding out ranks, but you could add even more unique badges to your player card so you stand out a bit more. 

Either way, we’ll just have to wait and see what Respawn decides to do, but at least it appears as if they’re aware of the calls that some fans have for a higher cap.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends Trident concept would give special ability to legends

Published: 19/Jan/2021 11:27

by Jacob Hale
Apex Legends trident fight
Respawn Entertainment

A new Trident concept would grant special abilities to all characters in Apex Legends while driving them, and it looks like a great way to shake up the game and how Tridents can be used, too.

Tridents were introduced in Season 7, offering players faster mobility across the latest map, Olympus, similar to the existence of vehicles that are commonplace in other battle royale titles.

One of the main problems with the Trident, though, is that it can leave you fairly exposed when driving them around, especially if you’ve got your whole trio on one.

For that reason, one player came up with a genius concept that would allow each Legend to make use of their abilities while driving one — and it would definitely offer something new and exciting to Olympus.

Apex Legends trident olympus
Respawn Entertainment
The Trident makes traversing Olympus much easier.

Designed by Aason37, every Legend would benefit from these Trident ability ideas.

While some abilities seem more helpful than others, and Aason themselves say that some of them “may be a little too much,” it’s definitely worth looking at and seeing what could be possible.

These are the abilities Aason has come up with:

  • Crypto:
    • Crypto can activate an automatic tracking drone, following the Trident, scanning the enemies on the go.
    • Crypto can remotely pilot the Trident with his drone inside, within a 200m radius. Perfect for tricking enemies.
  • Mirage:
    • While in the Trident, Mirage can activate a decoy using his tactical, mimicking the Trident.
  • Wraith:
    • Tridents can now go through Wraith’s portals
  • Loba:
    • Loba can put her Black Market on the Trident. Perfect if the first location was disappointing, or to keep stacking ammo on the go, or to quickly steal stuff in a risky area.
  • Wattson:
    • Wattson can put her fences on the Trident. It can be used to “melee attack” enemies.
  • Pathfinder:
    • While in the Trident, Pathfinder can use his grapple to take a sharp cut or to gain some height.
  • Revenant:
    • Revenant can now place his Death Totem on Tridents.
  • Octane:
    • Passive: Octane drives the Trident 20% faster.

A nice Trident update idea from r/apexlegends

Now, while it might not be likely that Respawn take all of these ideas on, it can definitely give them something to think about.

Some of these sound especially fun, too. Juking enemies as Pathfinder in a Trident, making quick getaways through a Wraith portal and getting around even quicker as Octane definitely all sound like something that would be fun to at least try out.

Whether this is something the Apex devs would consider doing remains to be seen, but you never know.

If you’re looking for more information on the upcoming Apex Legends Season 8 update as well, check out our full breakdown of what’s coming up in Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale.