Apex Legends dev responds to calls for increased level cap beyond 500 - Dexerto

Apex Legends dev Jason McCord has explained why he’s against just lifting the level cap from 500 to a bigger number, but hinted at having some ideas for making a change.

There are plenty of goals for any Apex Legends grinder to hit when they drop into Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale. You can go after the Apex Predator rank in Ranked mode, you can try and pick up every cosmetic, or you can go after the top player level of level 500.

Previously, that top player level was limited to level 100, but after players kicked up a fuss about not having much else to do when they got their, Respawn lifted the cap all the way to level 500. And they added in a few goodies like weapon charms and Apex packs, too.

However, many players have already gotten up to level 500 now, and want another target to aim for. Yet, it’s unlikely that the Respawn devs are going to budge anytime soon.

Jason McCord, the Design Director at Respawn Entertainment, responded to a question about increasing the level cap on January 18.

“Any chance we ever see lift on the level 500 cap?” asked one curious player.

“Some day, maybe,” McCord responded a few hours later. “I’m not personally convinced that making that number bigger is the best way to feel progression in the game. We have some ideas.”

The note of “some ideas” might spark speculation about things like a prestige system, similar to the one that has been in Call of Duty for the longest time, coming to Apex Legends.

That would give players something to strive towards, but, it can be argued that it is just similar to adding a bigger number. You’d still be grinding out ranks, but you could add even more unique badges to your player card so you stand out a bit more.

Either way, we’ll just have to wait and see what Respawn decides to do, but at least it appears as if they’re aware of the calls that some fans have for a higher cap.