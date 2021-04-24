Respawn reveal they’re already working on characters for Apex Legends Season 13 and 14 - Dexerto

Respawn Entertainment have confirmed that they are currently working on Legends for Seasons 13 and 14 of Apex Legends, confirming just how much players of the battle royale have to look forward to.

Apex Legends has been an incredible success, bringing Titanfall fans a new battle royale that has also appealed to uninitiated players. Recently, Respawn confirmed that they have had 100 million players, reflecting the game’s popularity and longevity.

Currently, in Season 8, we have had our first confirmation that Season 9’s Legend will be known as Valkyrie. According to current information, she will be a ‘Soaring Aviator’ and possess the ability to hover in mid-air.

However, Respawn have confirmed their planning goes way beyond the character coming in the game’s next season.

100 million strong, and we're just getting started. Thank you, Legends! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FlINru0lx5 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 14, 2021

When answering questions on the game’s subreddit, Lead Game Designer Daniel Klein revealed that season planning goes roughly a year in advance, and they are currently “figuring out” the Legends that will drop in Season 13 and Season 14.

Not only is this confirmation of Season 13 and 14, but highlights how much behind-the-scenes work and planning goes into new seasons and the Legends that accompany them.

“When people ask me about the new weapon I’m like… wait… which one of the ones we’ve been playtesting for a year?” he joked. “Oh, right it’s the bow! Wow, that’s old. Character-wise we’re figuring out seasons 13 and 14 at the moment… just to give you an idea. But specifically, the balance changes that people often try to read out of these trailers? We can’t know until we live in the meta.”

There are currently 16 Legends in Respawn’s BR, with Valkyrie making 17. However, Klein’s comments confirm that players have at least five more to look forward to after Season 9 – assuming the pattern of one new character per season continues.

That would take the total legend pool to over 20, and Apex Legends well into 2022. Who the legends are remain a mystery, but plenty have leaked in the past, including Ash, Blisk, and Pariah.

The news is exciting and guarantees the support Apex will receive in the future but, for now, all eyes are on Season 9, Valkyrie, and all the content that will bring.