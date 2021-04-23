Apex Legends devs worried new Legend Valkyrie will be overpowered in Season 9 - Dexerto

Apex Legends dev Daniel Klein has revealed that Valkyrie might be “too strong” when Season 9, Legacy, gets underway, but Respawn can always make changes depending on how things play out.

Apex Legends is quickly approaching Season 9, Legacy, with changes being made to Olympus, a new weapon in the form of the Bocek Bow, and, of course, a new legend – Valkyrie.

Whenever a new legend is added, players quickly move to test them out and see if they’re going to fit in with the meta. Some, like Rampart, are only popular for a few weeks and then players simply move back to their main character, typically because the new legend is underpowered.

However, that might not be a concern with Valkyrie. She’s already shaping up to be a pretty interesting legend with a deep backstory, and the devs have teased that she’ll have some decent power right from the get-go.

Respawn’s Daniel Klein, who is typically the go-to developer for responses and answers about legend balancing, fielded a few questions about the new season on Reddit.

Plenty of fans revealed their excitement for Valkyrie, but Klein responded to one that said they hoped the new legend would be strong on launch.

“Oh she’ll be strong,” the lead game designer said. “Terrified right now she might be too strong, but I’ve called my shots and now all we can do is wait.”

As Respawn have done in the past, if the legend is just too strong, they’ll look to reign them in with changes. Though, it’s unlikely that the legend would be changed say a week after launch unless something was completely busted.

While the devs might be a little concerned, we’ll just have to wait and see how it shakes out. Season 9, otherwise known as Legacy, releases on May 4, so fans can decide for themselves then just how strong Valkyrie is.