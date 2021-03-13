Apex Legends Arena mode: Leaks and teasers for new deathmatch mode - Dexerto

Various Apex Legends leaks have pointed towards the introduction of an ‘Arena’ mode, but what is it all about? Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming mode.

In the two and a bit years that Apex Legends has been around, Respawn Entertainment have spiced the battle royale up with different limited-time modes.

These LTMs put a spin on the usual formula of a match – be it through increasing the speed of the ring, keeping everyone locked in one or two areas, or giving every player the same weapon to fight with.

But, so far, they’ve all been battle royale-style modes – something Respawn have confirmed is going to change, as they take Apex Legends beyond just battle royale.

When is Arena coming to Apex Legends?

The first leak regarding Arena mode came back in October when reliable leaker Shrugtal pointed out that the name had been added to battle royale’s code, referencing a 3v3 mode.

Since then, a number of different leaks have surfaced regarding potential locations, how it’d work, as well as a possible release date. However, nothing is set in stone.

In terms of when it could be added to Apex, that would likely be something for Season 9. A new, team deathmatch-like mode is a big addition, and they only come at the start of a new season. Respawn have said we should expect the unexpected in Season 9.

Code was added with the 6.1 patch to support UI slots on the "Play" menu for a new "Arena" mode. Wondering if they're planning to transfer the Flashpoint-style healing into a smaller arena-sized squads mode. Would greatly help warming up and training for Apex. pic.twitter.com/K02xMcdKSu — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) October 12, 2020

Apex Legends Arena mode maps & teasers

In terms of the different locations for these Arena, Shrugtal revealed in January that at least seven different Kings Canyon spots were being tested. These were: Capacitor, Rig, Broken Relay, Gauntlet, Cascades, Repulsor, and Water Treatment.

Additionally, leakers suggested that Skulltown would also return as a map for this mode, however, that hasn’t be spotted on these lists.

Now, as reliable data miner Biast12 shows, these Arena will be teased before they’re released, with players being teleported to a location that demonstrates how the mode will work.

This is where we will fly/teleport over to, for the Arena Teaser + The Elevator part + Hallway part Sorry for no textures, i just wanted to get it out, and maybe i'll see what i can do later Better quality: https://t.co/b2l7a51huT pic.twitter.com/4RkRQ221re — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) March 11, 2021

Apex Legends Arena cosmetics & rewards

Just like with other modes, there will be cosmetic rewards on offer in the form of badgers for your player card.

Again, Biast12 has shown one of them off – a blue badge called Impress Me that has Ash’s face on it. There’s currently no description on offer for the badge, but it appears as if you may have to fight other players in the teaser arena to get it.

Arena Teaser Badge Reward Badge name: "Impress Me"

Description: "???" and yes that's Ash, you will know how i know that here at some point when i got the hologram model to work pic.twitter.com/LGHSkN1LP8 — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) March 10, 2021

Will Apex Legends Arena mode be an LTM?

There’s no telling, yet, if the mode will be a permanent addition to the game or if it’ll be a limited-time mode.

Leakers and data miners have already dug up plenty of assets for the mode, but nothing concrete on how long it’ll be around for.

Arenas Logo Screen assets pic.twitter.com/gqGXjnpUVW — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) March 12, 2021

All in all, we’ll have to wait until closer to Season 9 for more details, either from leakers or Respawn themselves.

As more information surfaces, we’ll update this post, so make sure to keep back for all the latest updates.