Respawn respond to requests to remove weapons from Apex Legends

Respawn have responded to player requests to remove weapons to improve Season 11’s loot distribution, commenting that they “have stuff in mind” to deal with Apex Legends’ weapon pool.

Apex Legends Season 11 – as has become customary for Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale – saw plenty of new content added, shaking up the game’s formula and meta for another couple of months.

Among the most prominent were the additions of new legend Ash and the new C.A.R. SMG. The Combat Advanced Round submachine gun has long been a favorite among Titan Pilots but, following on from Season 10’s Rampage LMG and Season 9’s Bocek Bow, some players have shared concerns that the weapon pool is becoming oversaturated.

Sharing their worries on Twitter, one player said: “Remove weapons for God’s sake [Respawn]. Nobody cares about the P2020, Bocek, or 30-30 Repeater, and [would] actually help with the loot pool distribution.”

It’s true that the P2020, 30-30 Repeater, and Bocek are among the less desirable of Apex Legends’ guns, but any game needs a weapon pool that has different increments.

Respawn dev John Larson replied: “You take that back. I care about the Bocek. We got stuff in mind. We know we can’t keep releasing weapons without considering the health of the loot pool.”

It’s a difficult predicament for Respawn to navigate. Other battle royales like Fortnite have settled into a routine of vaulting and unvaulting weapons to consistently shake up seasonal metas.

Apex have not yet adopted such a system for removing weapons entirely, but Larson’s comments suggest that weapon removals are a possibility in the game’s future.

They have previously stated that they will only release new weapons if they believe the game’s landscape will allow it; rather than simply for the sake of new content.

For now, check out which weapons you should be picking up in Season 11 to maximize your chances of securing victories.