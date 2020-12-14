Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends player becomes first to reach 100k Ranked Points

Published: 14/Dec/2020 14:49

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

A former professional Apex Legends player turned Twitch streamer has achieved the highest ever rank in the game’s history, hitting an unbelievable 100k ranked points before the end of the split.

As with any competitive title, certain players take their rank extremely seriously and want to climb to the top of the ranked ladder. This is no different in Apex Legends, where reaching ‘Apex Predator’ is an incredibly difficult task reserved only for the best of the best.

In order to hit the game’s highest-ranked tier, you need to be in the top 500 players for any of the available platforms. This is entirely dependent on the number of ranked points you have. As there is no threshold to hit ‘Apex Predator’, it means the required ranked points to stay in the tier are constantly going up as the split goes on.

Well, an Apex player has seemingly achieved the impossible, reaching 100k points and becoming the highest-ranked ‘Apex Predator’ of all time.

Respawn Entertainment
Season 7’s ranked split reset is planned for December 15.

Apex player achieves highest-rank ever reached in-game

Apex Legends player Trenton ‘lou’ Clements managed to hit the incredible milestone on December 13, making him the highest-ranked ‘Apex Predator’ of all time.

“First person on PC to hit 100000 RP in a single split on @PlayApex!, “he tweeted. “Thanks to all my supporters and family that’s helped me through tough times! I am so overwhelmed with happiness and I have worked so hard to be where I am at. Thank you!”

The achievement is even more impressive when you incorporate the matchmaking issues ranked players are encountering at the moment.

It’s insane to think a player has reached over 100,000 thousand ranked points in a single split. It makes you wonder how long it’ll be before the record is broken as the bar is now set so high.

Either way, the Apex Legends community will be tipping their hats to Lou for setting a record that defies expectation and will, undoubtedly, hold its positions for a long time to come.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev explains why Revenant won’t be buffed in Season 8

Published: 14/Dec/2020 10:03

by Connor Bennett
Revenant's Deathproof skin in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA

Share

Apex Legends dev Daniel Klein has explained why Revenant won’t be receiving a buff in Season 8, even though players had been hoping the Synthetic Nightmare would be boosted. 

As the Apex Legends seasons have unfolded, and Respawn have added new characters to their popular battle royale, the developers have had to walk a tight line on who receives a change and why that is. 

A newer legend who isn’t performing to their potential – like Loba or Rampart – can be changed just as soon as an original character who has fallen behind in terms of strength versus their previous state. 

In the case of Revenant, who was added back in Season 4, players have been asking for more and more buffs to make him a stronger legend in-game. However, those changes aren’t coming in Season 8, and the devs have explained why that is the case. 

Respawn Entertainment
The Synthetic Nightmare has been underpowered since he was introduced.

Daniel Klein, a senior game designer at Respawn, answered a number of questions from fans about changes coming to Apex – confirming that the next patch is coming in January. 

As a result, the attention switched to legend changes, to which someone asked about Revenant. “No plans for next season,” Klein said in response to a question about the Synthetic Nightmare before following it up with a further explanation a few days later. 

“Yeah! His playstyle is what we call sharp: as in, success and failure are keenly felt, and when his tactical and ultimate work, they work so well they make the enemy MORE frustrated than they make Rev & his team happy,” Klein added. “That’s a dangerous pattern. He absolutely should be getting buffs, but we didn’t have the time to find the right buffs.”

Comment from discussion DanielZKlein’s comment from discussion "Holo-Day Bash is live!".

Obviously, this will come as an annoyance to players who still use Revenant, and would like to see him up there with some of the game’s strongest legends. 

Seeing as Klein noted that he should be receiving buffs, there’s no doubt that Revenant will be changed at some point, but it’s going to be a while before we get to that point.