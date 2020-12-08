 Ridiculous Apex Legends glitch swaps Gibraltar and Pathfinder models - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Ridiculous Apex Legends glitch swaps Gibraltar and Pathfinder models

Published: 8/Dec/2020 1:08 Updated: 8/Dec/2020 1:09

by Bill Cooney
A new glitch in Apex legends seems to be randomly switching legend’s models, and apart from being annoying, is producing some hilarious clips as well.

One of the most important things in Apex is the ability to tell which character you’re going up against, which is why each legend has their own unique look.

When you see a Crypto, for example, you know you’ll probably have to be on the lookout for his drone as well. That’s why players are finding a new glitch that switches characters’ appearance so annoying.

Gibraltar's Holo-Day Bash Apex Legends skin
Gibraltar apparently got some new tricks in his stocking this year.

While it’s not hard to see how this would be irritating, seeing Gibraltar hurtling full speed and absolutely crushing another legend using Pathfinder’s grapple is one of the funniest things we’ve seen in Apex all year.

You can practically hear Gibby screaming something along the lines of “Oh yeah bruddah” as he screams towards Lifeline on the train, probably having the time of his life.

When it comes to Apex Legends, Gibraltar is probably the least-mobile out of all the game’s characters, making up for it with his powerful shields. The big man just doesn’t look right swinging around like Pathfinder, but it certainly is entertaining.

So…. A Gibraltar GRAPPLED into me on the Winter Express and killed me. Yes, you read that correctly. from apexlegends

This character model switch is a known glitch, but it seems to happen completely randomly when it does pop up, it’s also not known if this changes your hitbox at all, either. This might honestly be a good thing though, because if players were able to reproduce it, it would be very easy to exploit.

Just imagine being able to use Gibraltar’s abilities, but with a character model of Wraith (who has one of the smallest hitboxes in the game). Thankfully that’s not possible (yet) so for now we can all enjoy this clip. Even if this happened to us, we probably would be too busy cracking up to get upset.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends player finds Olympus building in real life

Published: 7/Dec/2020 17:35

by Alex Garton
Apex Legends Season 7

An Apex Legends player has found a real building that is strangely familiar to the modular houses found in the new Olympus map.

There’s a lot to appreciate about the new Season 7 Apex Legends map. From its impressive layout to its range of memorable locations, the map has gone down as an overwhelming success with the Apex community. However, surely nobody expected that Olympus’s architecture would be a topic that splits the community.

Answering whether you would like to live in a building from a game can be difficult to answer without a real-life comparison.

Well, luckily enough, an Apex player has discovered a building that looks exactly like the box-shaped houses we’ve come to know so well.

Apex Legends Season 7 launched on November 4, 2020.

Apex Olympus building found in real life

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit has revealed the existence of one of Olympus’ modular buildings in real-life. This has sparked a debate among the community on whether these types of buildings would be good to live in.

Look familiar? Tried to cross post from r/lost_architecture from r/apexlegends

The buildings that the thread is referring to can be found in both Gardens and Estates points of interest in Season 7. These are both extremely popular landing spots, so most players have probably picked up loot from inside these houses.

The box-like buildings are modular in design and give off a strangely futuristic appearance.

Gardens is one of the most popular drop zones in Olympus.

If the thread has told us one thing, it’s that the architectural preference of the Apex community vastly differs from person to person. Some players have expressed their desire to live in the houses and others have ridiculed those who would want to “live in a box”.

Read more: New Apex Legends bug is trapping players in crates on Winter Express

One user stated that “many people like that…clean, minimal furniture rooms.. I’m one of them.” Unfornutaly, not everyone agreed that these houses are pleasant to live in: “You can do minimalist without the spacial awareness… from an architectural standpoint the houses are incredibly poorly designed.”

There are 19 major locations on the Olympus map.

It’s obvious that certain Apex players don’t approve of Respawn’s architectural approach when designing buildings.

Either way, it’s quite funny to see the divide between players over their preference in houses. It’s not very often that a Reddit thread on a game sparks a debate about architecture, especially in Apex Legends.