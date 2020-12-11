Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends players livid as matchmaking bug makes them drop ranks

Published: 11/Dec/2020 14:19

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

An Apex Legends matchmaking bug is placing high-ranked players with teammates that are too low for them to play with. This is kicking players from matches and causing them to lose ranked points.

Apex Legends is a competitive game at heart which is why its ranked mode is so popular among its players. Whether you’re incredibly skilled at the game or relatively average, there’s something satisfying about progressing through the ranked tiers.

This means some players take their competitive matches extremely seriously and want to reach the top of the ranked ladder. Therefore, a single loss can have a huge impact on a highly-ranked player’s progress.

Well, a new bug is causing these players to be kicked from their matches and lose ranked points. Unfortunately, there’s nothing they can do to stop it, and it’s unbelievably frustrating.

Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends Season 7 launched on November 4.

Apex Legends matchmaking bug

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit by DropTopMox has revealed a matchmaking bug affecting ranked players. The post has over 26,000 upvotes and over 1,000 comments at the time of writing.

The thread includes a video of the user entering a diamond tier ranked game. All appears to be normal until the ranks of his teammates are shown and there is a Gold player in his squad. This causes the game to kick DropTopMox as he is too highly-ranked to play with a Gold level player.

Unfortunately, this bug meant he lost 96 points in ranked progression and was given a 10-minute timer before he could play again. As you can hear at the video’s conclusion, this left him extremely frustrated.

So I queued solo into a Diamond 3 (pred) lobby, got a Gold 4 random teammate, got kicked out of the game because he was not at least Platinum AND got 10m matchmaking delay and -96 points. ????????????????? from r/apexlegends

Players are urging Respawn to address this issue and implement a system in which only eligible players are matched with each other, without this type of bug.

Glitches like this undermine the competitive nature of ranked and leave players feeling helpless.

Fingers crossed, the thread gets the attention of the developers and the issue is fixed as soon as possible.

Apex Legends

Annoying Apex Legends Jump Pad glitch resurfaces

Published: 10/Dec/2020 14:53

by James Busby
Octane Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends players continue to encounter Octane’s Jump Pad glitch despite Respawn’s patch notes stating it had been fixed. 

Like most multiplayer games, Apex Legends is home to its fair share of bugs and glitches. While some can prove extremely useful, there are a number that often ruins games or upset the flow of combat. One such glitch that has had a detrimental effect on gameplay is that of the Octane Jump Pad glitch. 

This frustrating bug has plagued Octane players for a while now, but the recent Ascension Patch had supposedly fixed it. It finally seemed Octane mains would no longer be locked in a perpetual loop of never-ending double jumps. However, it has now been reported that Respawns fix has done little to alleviate this issue. 

Apex Legends Octane
Respawn Entertainment
Hopefully Respawn find a more permanent fix soon.

The really troubling thing about this glitch is that it occurs whenever the player uses Octane’s ultimate. Throwing down the Jump Pad and jumping midair can cause Octane players to get stuck in a never-ending double jump animation.

Of course, this isn’t exactly ideal when you’re aiming to get the drop on an enemy squad or trying to make a rapid escape. The glitch has proven so frustrating that many Octane fans have resulted to simply abandoning the speed-loving Legend altogether. 

Reddit user, incredibly_sad posted the below clip in the official Apex Legends page. Things look normal until the player throws down Octane’s Jump Pad and quickly gets stuck in the glitch. Since uploading the clip, many other Octane players have stated they have encountered the same problem despite Respawn issuing a fix. 

It’s still unknown why this problem persists, but one Reddit user believes they have the answer. “From what I’ve gathered (from clips and playing Octane), if the secondary jump has a maximum location higher than the first jump’s maximum, the game will freak out and has a high chance of glitching,” says Mirage_Main.

“The most common I’ve seen is where the double jump completely fails and makes the animation/sound, but you go right back to the trajectory you had before the secondary jump. In more extreme cases, the thing in OP’s [clip] happens.”

This analysis certainly makes sense and hopefully, Respawn will be able to put an end to this glitch soon. 