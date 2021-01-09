Logo
Apex Legends

Respawn reiterates they’re not adding Solo mode in Apex Legends

Published: 9/Jan/2021 11:08

by Joe Craven
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Respawn Entertainment

Developers Respawn Entertainment have reiterated that a Solo mode is still not a part of their Apex Legends plans, despite ongoing player demand. 

The popularity of Apex Legends has perhaps transcended what was initially expected of Respawn’s Titanfall-inspired battle royale. Millions of players have dropped into Kings Canyon, World’s Edge and Olympus but, like the number of maps we have so far, generally in threes.

Respawn have, since the game’s launch back in February of 2019, regularly stated that it was designed with trios in mind. Legend abilities, for example, are designed to be used in conjunction with two others, and as part of a team.

Some players have called for a ‘no fill’ option, which Respawn have said they’re considering. Having no teammates but going up against trios is something top players enjoy – like Shiv eliminating nearly half the lobby, with over 7,500 damage.

Apex Legends trios in game
Respawn Entertainment
The game was designed and released with trios in mind.

However, many players (understandably) find constant one versus threes too difficult, and hope to see a proper Solos mode permanently added. Unfortunately, Respawn have reiterated their stance against adding the mode full time.

On January 8, the official Apex Legends account was asked where they stand on Solos or a no-fill option in Duos.

However, the response was bleak for players hoping to see it added, with Respawn simply stating: “Same place we were when this blog came out.” Attached was a link to the Old Ways Event patch notes, which came out way back in April of 2020.

In the blog, they said: “When we introduced Solos as a limited-time mode last year we saw it actually negatively impacted the game, especially when it came to new player retention. We’ve also purposely designed Legends and their abilities to compliment team-play and squad composition, but when played Solo some Legend abilities become useless.”

It finished: “These are just some of the reasons we decided not to include Solos in today’s update. We’re still exploring ways to allow a Solo experience, but for now grab a friend (or two) and jump into the arena.”

As well as a simple no fill option, other alternatives could include unique LTMs that are solo. For example, this was the case in 2019’s Fight or Fright Halloween event.

The last sentence will offer hope to some fans, but it’s clear that a Solos mode is nowhere near close to being added to the game. As they say, “grab a friend (or two) and jump into the arena”.

Apex Legends

Respawn address annoying Apex Legends Fight Night ring glitch in January 7 update

Published: 8/Jan/2021 10:14

by Connor Bennett
Pathfinder in Apex Legends at Pathfinder Town Takeover
Respawn/EA

Share

apex legends fight night

Respawn Entertainment have rolled out a fix for the Apex Legends bug that was allowing players to take weapons into the Pathfinder Town Takeover boxing ring. 

The long-awaited Fight Night collection event finally went live in Apex Legends on January 5, bringing plenty of new cosmetics, challenges, and the Pathfinder boxing arena as the new Town Takeover.

The Pathfinder-themed location has been pretty popular with fans, seeing as you’re not allowed to use weapons, and can only use melee attacks on enemies – even though there is plenty of loot to grab inside the ring. 

Some players had managed to ruin the fun a little by finding ways to use weapons inside the ring but Respawn have quickly moved to get rid of the bug and get fights back to being melee only. 

Apex Legends pathfinder town takeover
Respawn Entertainment
The Pathfinder Town Takeover is the new location in the Fight Night update.

Late in the day on January 7, the devs took to Twitter to inform fans about a backend fix – otherwise known as a hotfix – was being rolled out to address the glitches.

“We’ve deployed a backend fix for several Pathfinder Town Takeover related issues, including an exploit that allowed players to use their guns while inside the Fight Night Ring, as well as several other errors,” they tweeted, also telling fans that it’s all about clean fights from here on out. 

As it’s a hotfix, you don’t have to download some crazy sized update for Apex. Just load the game up as normal, and everything will have changed on Respawn’s end. 

While that problem has been rooted out, for now at least, the game devs are looking into some other annoying problems as well – including an issue with Gibraltar’s ultimate ruining gunfire sounds. 

These problems have been labeled as being “investigated” on Respawn’s public Trello board – where you can also report any new problems you might have run into, as well. However, it’s unknown when they’ll be straightened out.