Fortnite players use Warzone logic to solve Fortnite Reload solo queue issue

Fortnite players have been trying to conceptualize a way to bring a Solos queue to Fortnite Reload, and believe they can use Call of Duty: Warzone as inspiration.

Introduced on June 22, Fortnite Reload surpassed all other modes in player count, including Fortnite Festival, Rocket Racing, LEGO Fortnite, and both Battle Royale game modes.

While the mode’s success was clear, one hiccup still needed to be addressed: at launch, Fortnite Reload was only playable in squads. This left many without a team to play with.

The game’s concept allows players to respawn indefinitely if a teammate is still alive, making adding a solo mode challenging. Without a teammate to keep you alive, how would respawning work?

Several Fortnite players turned to Reddit to discuss a potential solution for the lack of a solo queue in Fortnite Reload.

One of the top comments pointed out that since Fortnite Reload draws inspiration from Warzone, it might be feasible to adapt Warzone’s solo mechanics to Fortnite. The suggestion involved implementing a timer system, as proposed by the original poster.

“Everyone spawns in with the timer fully completed, meaning that when they die, they will instantly respawn back. Once respawning, the timer begins counting down and can be made faster by opening crates or downing players.

“The timer also begins at 15 seconds and then increases as the game goes on… It promotes aggressive plays while the other system forces people to play safer during their timer,” said the top comment.

Despite the option of filling squads, players expressed a strong desire for more queue types like duos, trios, and eventually solos. In response to this feedback, Fortnite is releasing a queue for Reload duos on June 27.

It is rumored that a trios mode could be on the horizon for Fortnite Reload, but there has been little talk of when, or if, solos would ever be possible.