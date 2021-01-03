LG's Shiv drops insane Apex Legends game with 7K damage - Dexerto

Shivam ‘ShivFPS’ Patel, Apex Legends pro player for Luminosity Gaming, stunned viewers with one of his best ever games on Respawn’s battle royale, dropping 27 kills and almost 7,500 damage.

ShivFPS, the British pro player who currently represents Luminosity, is one of the foremost names in Apex Legends content creation. The last 12 months have seen his Twitch following grow by over 200,000, as new viewers regularly tune in to see some top tier gameplay.

This was the case yet again, as he wowed his audience with an incredible solo gameplay, dropping 27 kills and 7,500 damage. In a game of trios, and with skill-based matchmaking, it goes some way to show why Shiv is considered one of the very best players to ever pick up the title.

Landing at Turbine on Apex’s new(ish) Olympus map, Shiv quickly found himself with an R-301, R99 and some seriously annoying enemies to deal with. As you’d expect, he used the first two to deal with the latter, racking up 6 eliminations within just a couple of minutes of landing.

His remarkable aim was clear from the start, using the fairly high-recoil R99 at insanely long ranges, and with devastating results.

What makes the game even crazier is that it appeared to start with just 55 players, meaning Shiv killed pretty much half the lobby while playing completely on his own.

His incredible gaming IQ – jumping in and out of the action perfectly to stay alive but still take out multiple teams at once – was also constantly on display, maximizing the effectiveness of Bangalore’s smoke grenades to a level we’ve not previously seen.

There’s little to no time in between fights for Shiv, spending as little time disposing of enemies as he does looting their dead bodies.

Despite some issues around Supply Bins with a pesky shotgunner, Shiv managed to out-maneuver every enemy in the lobby, and come away with 27 kills. It’s one of the craziest games we’ve ever seen and Shiv knows it too – launching into hilariously explicit celebrations as soon as he sees off the final team.