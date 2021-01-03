 LG's Shiv drops insane Apex Legends game with 7K damage - Dexerto
LG’s Shiv drops insane Apex Legends game with 7K damage

Published: 3/Jan/2021 17:30 Updated: 3/Jan/2021 19:22

by Joe Craven
Luminosity/Respawn

Shivam ‘ShivFPS’ Patel, Apex Legends pro player for Luminosity Gaming, stunned viewers with one of his best ever games on Respawn’s battle royale, dropping 27 kills and almost 7,500 damage. 

ShivFPS, the British pro player who currently represents Luminosity, is one of the foremost names in Apex Legends content creation. The last 12 months have seen his Twitch following grow by over 200,000, as new viewers regularly tune in to see some top tier gameplay. 

This was the case yet again, as he wowed his audience with an incredible solo gameplay, dropping 27 kills and 7,500 damage. In a game of trios, and with skill-based matchmaking, it goes some way to show why Shiv is considered one of the very best players to ever pick up the title. 

Apex Legends PC case
Twitter: Shivfps
Shiv’s incredible Apex Legends PC setup.

Landing at Turbine on Apex’s new(ish) Olympus map, Shiv quickly found himself with an R-301, R99 and some seriously annoying enemies to deal with. As you’d expect, he used the first two to deal with the latter, racking up 6 eliminations within just a couple of minutes of landing. 

His remarkable aim was clear from the start, using the fairly high-recoil R99 at insanely long ranges, and with devastating results. 

What makes the game even crazier is that it appeared to start with just 55 players, meaning Shiv killed pretty much half the lobby while playing completely on his own. 

His incredible gaming IQ – jumping in and out of the action perfectly to stay alive but still take out multiple teams at once – was also constantly on display, maximizing the effectiveness of Bangalore’s smoke grenades to a level we’ve not previously seen. 

There’s little to no time in between fights for Shiv, spending as little time disposing of enemies as he does looting their dead bodies. 

Despite some issues around Supply Bins with a pesky shotgunner, Shiv managed to out-maneuver every enemy in the lobby, and come away with 27 kills. It’s one of the craziest games we’ve ever seen and Shiv knows it too – launching into hilariously explicit celebrations as soon as he sees off the final team. 

Apex Legends cosplayer portals her squad into battle as remarkable Wraith

Published: 3/Jan/2021 7:17

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Apex Legends Wraith Cosplay
Esha Singh / Respawn Entertainment

Wraith

An Apex Legends cosplayer, Esha Singh, has dished out a unique Wraith cosplay with a casual but perfectly authentic look, and fans on Instagram and Reddit are going nuts over it.

Apex Legends has many impressive characters. However, Wraith is arguably the most popular one. Players are drawn to her dark and mysterious backstory, her unique set of abilities, and of course, how awesome she looks.

Wraith has many different skins, some of which are more elaborate than others.

There’s something special about her traditional look, however, which consists of black clothes with hints of purple mixed with brown leather straps and belts. She also has a loose scarf thrown around her neck.

Apex Legends Wraith Cosplay
Respawn Entertainment
Wraith is one of the most popular characters in Apex Legends.

A cosplayer named Esha Singh decided to do something a little different with her latest piece. Instead of going for the biggest and fanciest skin she could find, she decided to re-create Wraith’s standard look with a casual twist.

It still has all the necessary details, including the exact hairstyle tied into a bun, the trademark creepy white eyes, and all the other bits and pieces. She’s even added a hint of a portal effect in her hand, which looks great.

Apex Legends Wraith Cosplay
Esha Singh
Esha Singh, also known as dev_cosplays, absolutely nailed this Wraith outfit!

People have said nothing but kind words and praise for her cosplay, and it’s well-deserved. “What do you mean by cosplay? This is Wraith,” wrote one user. “10/10 best one yet!” wrote another.

Esha shared her photos on Instagram too, and her followers loved it. If you’re able to appeal to the masses, as well as your followers, then you know it’s good! She even managed to capture the character’s attitude, which is hard to do.

 

Apex Legends is still going strong in 2021, and the community is as solid as ever. Still, it’s wonderful to see talented cosplayers like Esha re-create their favorite characters and show them some love.

In a sense, it reminds fans of how passionate the player base is and allows them to get a better idea of what the Legends might look like in real life.