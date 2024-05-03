Solos are finally coming to Apex Legends in Season 21 – Solo mode explained

Solos are returning to Apex Legends in Season 21, with some tweaks, for a limited time. Here’s everything you need to know about the revamped solo mode.

The last time Apex Legends players got a solo mode was in Season 2, way back in August 2019. It was also only available for a limited time, as a part of the Iron Crown Collection Event.

With Season 21, solos mode is back – despite devs saying it would never return – but this time it will be known as “Solo Takeover”. It will replace Duos at the beginning of the season.

Apex Legends: Upheaval also brings a new Legend, Alter, and you’ll be able to play as the new Void walking Legend in Solo Takeover while descending into a shattered Broken Moon.

Respawn Entertainment

How Solo mode works in Apex Legends: Upheaval

In Apex Legends Season 21, players can use ‘Battle Sense’ to detect nearby enemies while playing Solo Takeover. This is an indicator on the left side of the screen that will pop up when an enemy is within a 50-meter range.

Weapons in Solo Takeover come pre-kitted with attachments. You will still need to loot them, you just won’t need to look around for all the attachments. That said, attachments will still be available as ground loot, in case you want to swap a sight or scope.

Respawn Entertainment

When it comes to healing, you’ll auto-heal right after successfully eliminating an enemy. Your HP bar will be refilled but you’ll still need to take cover and shield up before jumping into the next fight.

A second chance is guaranteed as you’ll respawn after dying once. However, you must wait for 8 seconds before getting that “second life”. The new Second Chance mechanic mimics how a player gets respawned by members of a squad, minus all the animations.

So, that’s how solo mode works in Apex, as the heavily requested mode finally makes a return – whether it will be as popular as players have always thought it would be, we’ll find out this season.