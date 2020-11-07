Respawn planning no fill option instead of Solos in Apex Legends - Dexerto

Respawn developers have revealed plans to introduce a “no fill” option in a future update, for Apex Legends players who want to queue up by themselves in the battle royale.

Since Apex Legends was first released in February 2019, fans of the title have been calling on the developers to introduce a permanent Solos playlist for them to experience.

There was a temporary solos mode as an LTM, as well as a temporary duos mode. But, while duos was eventually made permanent, Solos never was.

Respawn have previously revealed that Apex Legends, and each of the characters released, were originally designed to be played in teams of three, and that a Solo mode was “unhealthy” for the game.

However, having already introduced a permanent Duos playlist in Season 4, Respawn has now revealed they are working on solutions for those who want to play Apex Legends without having to play around others.

In Respawn’s Reddit AMA, one user asked about their plan to “allow a solo experience” and Apex Design Director Jason ‘Monsterclip’ McCord responded with his thoughts on the topic.

McCord explained that they have been considering solutions for fans who want a Solo playlist and revealed that a “no fill” option is what they are “following up on” currently.

“One solution we want to implement is No Fill,” he explained. “We think this will give lone wolves the ability to get in there and complete challenges, get some kills and generally show off their skills without disrupting other people’s games.”

It was also confirmed in the AMA that the Respawn devs had no current plan for a Quads playlist either, but hinted at ways to give players even more options down the line.

Read More: Shroud reveals insane Horizon trick to trap your opponents in Apex Legends

“There are some more creative solutions we’re exploring that I don’t want to say just yet, but it won’t be Solos.” McCord teased, “We are a team game.”

As of now, it is unclear just when Respawn plans on introducing this “no fill” feature to Apex Legends, but more information will likely be shared throughout Season 7.