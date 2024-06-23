Fortnite community frustrated as Reload leaves solo players out to dry

The release of Fortnite Reload has the community slamming Epic Games for releasing yet another squad-only game mode that leaves those who love dropping solo without options.

Fortnite Reload has been a massive hit with the fan base. It brings back the classic feel of Fortnite from the early days of Chapter 2, along with a new game mode, challenges, quests, and rewards.

But, despite Fortnite Reload’s undeniable success, the many players believe Epic could improve the game by offering more queue options with the mode.

Currently, the only way to play Fortnite Reload is through squads, with “fill” or “no fill” options. However, in a situation with 4-man squads, it’s best to have teammates even if they’re random players.

Some community members took to Reddit to share their frustrations with Fortnite’s focusing heavily on squads in the vast majority of the game modes they release.

“Can people not enjoy a new game mode alone? I prefer not playing with fill and getting a bunch of 6-year-olds. I just wanna enjoy game modes, but they all are only for four people. I don’t have friends to play the game with a full squad because they all quit,” said the poster.

Other comments beneath the original Reddit post agreed with the sentiment and were confused as to why a mode as popular as Fortnite Reload would not have been made more available to a wider audience.

“The problem isn’t even that I don’t have friends. The problem is I’m an adult, and so are my friends and the chance that I and three other adults would be free at the same time for 1-2 hours is next to impossible,” explained one commenter.

Although, the tricky part with trying to make the game have solos is that the mode is centered around unlimited reboots.

This means that, as long as one squad member is alive, you can infinitely get rebooted until the end of the game when reboots turn off. Solos just doesn’t work with Reload’s current format.

“I agree. They could easily give this a solo mode with some sort of respawn token system. You start with 5 and once they are gone they are gone. When it’s down to 5 people left the respawn tokens go away, and no one can respawn,” suggested another commenter.

According to leaks, more squad types, such as Trios and Duos, have been planned for Fortnite Reload. That said, some leaks think it could take a while for them to arrive.