Logo
Apex Legends

Respawn address annoying Apex Legends Fight Night ring glitch in January 7 update

Published: 8/Jan/2021 10:14

by Connor Bennett
Pathfinder in Apex Legends at Pathfinder Town Takeover
Respawn/EA

Share

apex legends fight night

Respawn Entertainment have rolled out a fix for the Apex Legends bug that was allowing players to take weapons into the Pathfinder Town Takeover boxing ring. 

The long-awaited Fight Night collection event finally went live in Apex Legends on January 5, bringing plenty of new cosmetics, challenges, and the Pathfinder boxing arena as the new Town Takeover.

The Pathfinder-themed location has been pretty popular with fans, seeing as you’re not allowed to use weapons, and can only use melee attacks on enemies – even though there is plenty of loot to grab inside the ring. 

Some players had managed to ruin the fun a little by finding ways to use weapons inside the ring but Respawn have quickly moved to get rid of the bug and get fights back to being melee only. 

Apex Legends pathfinder town takeover
Respawn Entertainment
The Pathfinder Town Takeover is the new location in the Fight Night update.

Late in the day on January 7, the devs took to Twitter to inform fans about a backend fix – otherwise known as a hotfix – was being rolled out to address the glitches.

“We’ve deployed a backend fix for several Pathfinder Town Takeover related issues, including an exploit that allowed players to use their guns while inside the Fight Night Ring, as well as several other errors,” they tweeted, also telling fans that it’s all about clean fights from here on out. 

As it’s a hotfix, you don’t have to download some crazy sized update for Apex. Just load the game up as normal, and everything will have changed on Respawn’s end. 

While that problem has been rooted out, for now at least, the game devs are looking into some other annoying problems as well – including an issue with Gibraltar’s ultimate ruining gunfire sounds. 

These problems have been labeled as being “investigated” on Respawn’s public Trello board – where you can also report any new problems you might have run into, as well. However, it’s unknown when they’ll be straightened out.

Apex Legends

All Apex Legends bugs being investigated after Fight Night update

Published: 8/Jan/2021 1:59 Updated: 8/Jan/2021 2:02

by Andrew Amos
Pathfinder punching Lifeline in Apex Legends
Respawn

Share

With the Fight Night update now live, Respawn are back at work trying to iron out all the new bugs and glitches that have weaseled their way into Apex Legends. Most of them are chat and audio issues, but some are affecting gameplay.

Fight Night has taken Apex Legends players by storm. The latest update introduced the Pathfinder town takeover with old fashioned fisty-cuffs duels, a new Airdrop Escalation Takeover LTM, and the usual event skins.

However, there’s also been some pesky bugs working their way into the game. Obviously it’s hard to avoid squashing all of them in a live-service game. Respawn are working hard on doing just that, though.

Gibraltar standing over enemy in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Gibraltar’s Defensive Bombardment is proving to be a problem, blocking out gunfire sounds for players trapped in it.

They’ve shared a list of their biggest problems after the Fight Night update, and some of them do have a drastic impact on the game. You may have even experienced it yourself.

The biggest of them all is a bug with Gibraltar’s Defensive Bombardment ultimate. While it generally causes chaos, there’s even more right now, with the ultimate silencing basically all gunfire sounds.

This is important to dodge receiving fire, so losing sound can be the difference between winning and losing. They’re still investigating the bug, with no ETA on a fix yet.

Wattson players using the Haute Drop skin may have noticed a visual glitch while using the 1x Holo scope too. The player’s view model can become obscured, making it harder to see. This is also being worked on.

Finally, players aren’t abiding by Pathfinder’s rules and bringing guns to a fist-fight in his Town Takeover. Respawn are looking at fixing that for their next update.

Wattson Haute Drop skin in Apex Legends
Respawn
Wattson’s new Haute Drop skin is impacting players’ ability to ADS.

The other issues are primarily to do with communication. From lobby audio issues on crossplay, to game freezes and buggy chats, they’re small things that can add up ⁠— especially when a game comes down to the wire.

This list provided by Respawn is only a small insight into the bugs, glitches, and exploits they’re tackling. There are likely dozens, if not hundreds, more on their radar. However, you can expect most of these to be fixed by the next update.

Apex Legends bug list post-7.2 update

  • Gibraltar’s ult seems to cause lack of gunfire sounds
  • Players cannot hear each other in lobbies while connect via crossplay
  • Apex Legends is freezing and locking up for some users after 7.2 update
  • Increased instances of “internal server error” messages after 7.2 update
  • Players are sometimes able to bring weapons into the Fight Night Town Takeover
  • “Steam Only” Game crashes when clicking on friends list
  • Some Steam users unable to see text chat
  • Wattson “Haute Drop” skin has 1P view issues with 1x holo scope with certain weapons
  • Rampart Event Skin (Gold Standard) has discolored teeth