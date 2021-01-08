Respawn address annoying Apex Legends Fight Night ring glitch in January 7 update

Respawn Entertainment have rolled out a fix for the Apex Legends bug that was allowing players to take weapons into the Pathfinder Town Takeover boxing ring.

The long-awaited Fight Night collection event finally went live in Apex Legends on January 5, bringing plenty of new cosmetics, challenges, and the Pathfinder boxing arena as the new Town Takeover.

The Pathfinder-themed location has been pretty popular with fans, seeing as you’re not allowed to use weapons, and can only use melee attacks on enemies – even though there is plenty of loot to grab inside the ring.

Some players had managed to ruin the fun a little by finding ways to use weapons inside the ring but Respawn have quickly moved to get rid of the bug and get fights back to being melee only.

Late in the day on January 7, the devs took to Twitter to inform fans about a backend fix – otherwise known as a hotfix – was being rolled out to address the glitches.

“We’ve deployed a backend fix for several Pathfinder Town Takeover related issues, including an exploit that allowed players to use their guns while inside the Fight Night Ring, as well as several other errors,” they tweeted, also telling fans that it’s all about clean fights from here on out.

As it’s a hotfix, you don’t have to download some crazy sized update for Apex. Just load the game up as normal, and everything will have changed on Respawn’s end.

While that problem has been rooted out, for now at least, the game devs are looking into some other annoying problems as well – including an issue with Gibraltar’s ultimate ruining gunfire sounds.

These problems have been labeled as being “investigated” on Respawn’s public Trello board – where you can also report any new problems you might have run into, as well. However, it’s unknown when they’ll be straightened out.