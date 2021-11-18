Octane Stim exploit lets players reload instantly in Apex Legends

An Apex Legends player has discovered an Octane exploit that allows the High-Speed Daredevil to reload instantly using his Stim Tactical.

Season 11 of Apex Legends is well underway and players are finally getting to grips with the new Legend Ash, powerful CAR SMG, and tropical Storm Point map.

However, despite all of the new additions, players are still finding unique interactions and even exploits involving older Legends, one of which being Octane.

The highly mobile daredevil has been in the game since Season 1 and has always been one of the most popular Legends on the entire roster.

Now, an exploit has been discovered that revolves around his Tactical Stim ability, allowing him to instantly reload and avoid the animation.

Advertisement

Octane exploit completely cancels reload animation

Posted to the Apex Legends subreddit by ThatOneKachow, the user showcases an interaction involving specific weapon reload animations and Octane’s Stim ability.

For whatever reason, if his Tactical is used while simultaneously reloading a gun, the bullets are immediately put into the chamber without having to finish the full animation.

Although this exploit doesn’t work on every weapon in the game, after testing Apex’s entire arsenal, ThatOneKachow revealed the Flatline, Rampage, Hemlok, Prowler, CAR, P2020, RE45, G7 Scout, Longbow, and the Sentinel are all affected by this interaction.

It’s hard to know whether this exploit has arrived with Escape, or has been a part of the game for multiple seasons.

Advertisement

It’s safe to say that this exploit is incredibly powerful and has the potential to influence intense gunfights. In the final circle, every second counts, so nullifying the full reload animation could be the difference-maker and will need to be addressed by Respawn.

While this isn’t a game-breaking bug, it has the potential to give players an unfair advantage, so we’ll have to wait and see how long it takes for the devs to fix the issue.