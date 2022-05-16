Insane Apex Legends flying glitch lets players float around the map at high speed

A bizarre Apex Legends glitch has been discovered that allows players to infinitely float across the map at high speeds.

While glitches are not an intended aspect of Apex Legends, they never fail to spark the community’s curiosity, especially when they’re completely bizarre.

Although most bugs discovered in the Outlands are harmless, there have been a number of them in the past that have ruined matches and the overall gameplay experience.

Whether it was the infinite charge Rampage glitch or the Ult-dash speed boost bug that got Taxi2g temporarily banned, Respawn has had to be on their toes when it comes to tackling glitches.

Well, a new bug has been uncovered in Season 13 that allows players to float above the map infinitely and although it doesn’t give the abusers much of an advantage, it’s certainly an issue Respawn will need to fix.

Trident puppet glitch allows players to fly above the map

Apex Legends YouTuber Dirty Skirty has showcased a mind-blowing bug involving the Trident that effectively turns a player into a floating puppet.

By glitching inside the Trident and using the terrain of the map to push a player into the sky, it’s possible to infinitely float above the map and fly around at high speeds.

As the movement of the flying player has to be controlled by another teammate driving the Trident who can be thousands of meters away, it’s safe to say this glitch doesn’t give abusers a competitive advantage.

However, that doesn’t mean Respawn won’t hand out permanent bans to those who deliberately activate this bug in their matches, so don’t try this out if you want to avoid an in-game punishment.

It’s hard to know whether the devs will prioritize fixing this bug as it may not give abusers an advantage, but it does certainly appear as if they are using flying hacks.

This is not a good look for the integrity of Apex, especially in Ranked, so Respawn may focus on getting this issue resolved as soon as possible.