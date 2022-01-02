Game-breaking Apex Legends bug gives Rampage LMG infinite charge

The Rampage LMG in Apex Legends is still affected by a bug that charges it indefinitely, despite Respawn devs claiming they fixed the problem.

A fairly standard LMG, the Rampage becomes a monster when you charge it up with a Thermite grenade. The downside is that there’s only a finite amount of grenades that spawn each round, and there’s a limit to how many can be carried, as they only stack in pairs.

It didn’t take long for players to discover a glitch that gave unlimited charge by dropping the Thermite from your inventory in the middle of the animation, charging the gun without costing a grenade.

Despite devs claiming they’d fixed the issue in an update on December 9, it’s still very possible to pull off.

Players beg devs for Rampage LMG fix

In a Reddit post from January 2, user RossBobSquirrel showed that it was still entirely possible to pull off the infinite charge glitch, on PC that is.

It’s not a hard glitch to pull off either, provided you’re able to loot at least a few Thermite grenades. Once you have a couple, it’s possible to keep the weapon fully charged in any fight, which should definitely give you the upper hand in most engagements.

However, according to users in the comments, this isn’t the only bug affecting the deadly LMG.

“Well, I don’t blame them for using the glitch because my rampage won’t even f***ing charge sometimes and I die because of it.”

Based on the clip it definitely seems like this game-breaking glitch is alive and well at least for PC players.

It’s unknown whether or not it will work on console, but if you happen to try it out and get a clip of it in action, feel free to send it to us @alphaINTEL on Twitter.