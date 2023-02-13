ImperialHal claims Wraith buffs won’t make her meta in Apex Legends Season 16

Apex Legends pro player Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen doesn’t think the Season 16 Wraith buffs will be enough to make her meta.

Season 16 of Apex Legends is set to bring a huge amount of fresh content on February 14, including new character classes, the Nemesis AR, and of course, the TDM mode.

Despite this, it’s the countless Legend buffs & nerfs that have the community most excited, as Respawn is making changes to nearly everyone on the roster.

Wraith is included in this, with the Interdimensional Skirmisher’s Ultimate distance being doubled from 76m to 152m. Not only that, Wraith now increases her movement speed over time when creating longer portals.

Article continues after ad

Although there’s no doubt this will boost her overall power, ImperialHal isn’t convinced it’ll be enough to make her meta.

Respawn Entertainment Wraith is receiving a set of major buffs in Season 16.

ImperialHal doesn’t think Wraith will be meta in Season 16

During a recent stream, one of ImperialHal’s viewers asked him whether he believes Wraith will be meta after her buffs coming in Season 16.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In response, the TSM pro revealed that he doesn’t “believe Wraith will be good unless she moves really fast when she’s in ult, way faster”.

From his perspective, “good teams can easily just capitalize when someone is in Wraith’s portal… I just don’t think it’s as good as people think”.

Article continues after ad

Although Respawn has buffed the distance of Wraith’s portal, Hal doesn’t think that’s going to be impactful, arguing “when are you going to ever have time to run 150m?”

With the changes scheduled to arrive in-game on February 14, the Apex community doesn’t have long to wait before they can test out the Wraith buffs for themselves.

However, for Hal, they’re probably not going to be enough to propel Wraith into the meta or make her the Legend he’ll be piloting in the ALGS.