Apex Legends streamer iitzTimmy completes insane Bronze to Master grind in one sitting - Dexerto

Timmy ‘iitzTimmy’ An is known for being one of the most cracked aimers in Apex Legends. He put his own skills to the test by trying to complete a Bronze to Master challenge in just one stream, and he did so in an epic 33-hour broadcast.

Apex Legends fanatics will have seen iitzTimmy’s antics in the battle royale. From Day 1, he’s been at the top of Twitch for the title, flexing his insane mechanics in pubs and ranked.

However, he undertook his biggest challenge yet on March 8. Just days after breaking the damage record, he set on a mission to grind a fresh account from Bronze to Master in just one day ⁠— solo.

While the grind was easy at the start, it started getting tricky as he approached Platinum and Diamond. However, 33 hours after kicking off his stream, he completed the challenge on March 9; finishing with a huge eight-kill dub on his signature Horizon, with 2,500 damage to boot.

“We f**king did it chat. Who would have thought that I would today have 53,000 viewers in my channel and be streaming for 33 hours. This is an actual banger,” he said on stream, after completing the insane challenge.

“WTF just happened,” the star added on Twitter.

“I can’t express how unbelievable today was. I have no words but thank you. For everyone who supported me, whether you watched, donated, or hosted, I genuinely couldn’t thank you enough. I love you all and I’m happy [with] who I’ve become.”

Timmy’s efforts were duly noted by the Apex Legends community. It’s by far his biggest stream ⁠— not just in the fact it went for 33 hours, but he pulled huge numbers.

I can't express how unbelievable today was. 33 hour stream (solo bronze to masters). I have no words but thank you. For everyone who supported me, whether you watched, donated, or hosted, I genuinely couldn't thank you enough. I love you all and I'm happy of who I've become 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/sdZ4Vn5SQb — Timmy (@iiTzTimmy) March 9, 2021

The star streamer’s broadcast peaked at over 53,000 viewers doing so ⁠— almost 10x his regular viewer count of around 6,000 to 7,000. He also gained nearly 58,000 followers, as well as 3,400 subscribers; which is a huge payday.

Fellow Apex stars, like TSM’s Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen and Mac ;Labralelie’ Beckwith, as well as Christian ‘Nokokopuffs’ Feliciano, acknowledged his huge effort.

Actually insane timmy, good shit homie — TSM_Albralelie (@TSM_Albralelie) March 9, 2021

57k….. new….. followers… HOLY SHITTTTTTTTT LOL — Nokokopuffs (@Nokokopuffs_) March 9, 2021

Timmy’s earned himself a bit of a break from the grind after this huge effort, but we all know the Apex star is going to be back soon to tear up the queues ⁠— just maybe not for 33 hours straight.