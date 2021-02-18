Logo
iiTzTimmy smashes Apex Legends damage world record

Published: 18/Feb/2021 14:37

by Alex Garton
iitzTimmy streamer
Twitch: iitztimmy/Respawn Entertainment

Twitch Streamer Timmy “iiTzTimmy” An has broken the Apex Legends damage record, reaching a number no one thought was possible.

As the time-to-kill is a lot slower in Battle Royale titles compared to standard FPS games, the amount of damage you pump out is often just as important as the number of kills you pick up.

This is particularly true in Apex Legends where draining player’s shields and resources in a gunfight can be the difference between life and death. For the average Apex player, reaching over 2,000 damage in a match is a big achievement and will even reward you with an in-game badge.

However, as with any game, there are always players who take it to another level that no one thought was possible. Well, iiTzTimmy has done exactly that, smashing the Apex Legends damage record on stream.

iitzTimmy streamer world record
Twitch: iitztimmy/Respawn Entertainment
iitzTimmy reaches over 9,000 damage in an Apex game

iiTzTimmy sets new Apex damage record

During his February 17 stream, iiTzTimmy managed to break the Apex Legends damage record, reaching a total of 9069 damage. Not only that, the streamer picked up 24 kills and of course, secured the victory for his squad.

Despite beating the record, Timmy was convinced the 10,000 damage total was possible during the game and even said that if he played a little better, he would have reached it. If anything, this just shows that Timmy can do even better and maybe even break his own world record in the future.

“I could have gotten the 10k man I really could of, I could have gotten the 10k this game I’m f***ing trolling… I mean 9k I guess.”

It’s absolutely insane that a single player has managed to rack up over 9,000 damage in just one Apex match. There are only so many players in a game, so hitting those numbers is not only dependant on your skill but a lot of luck.

It’s great to hear that Timmy thinks he can hit the 10,000 damage mark at some point in the future, so make sure you keep an eye on his streams. That is unless someone else swoops in to break the record, but by the looks of it, that’s very unlikely.

Apex Legends devs are already planning more Rampart buffs in Season 8

Published: 18/Feb/2021 6:09

by Andrew Amos
Rampart in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Rampart was buffed in Apex Legends Season 8, and it’s already having a good effect on the Legend’s pick rate. However, Respawn isn’t satisfied yet, and are looking at more buffs for the turret-toting gal.

Rampart has always been at the bottom of the Apex Legends tier list. Ever since her release in Season 6, the turret-toting Legend hasn’t had much of an impact on the meta.

Most of that comes down to her stationary playstyle, which is unfit for a battle royale. As the battle moves on from her hold, she has no impact. She is also just strictly worse at holding down areas compared to other ‘bunker-down’ Legends like Caustic and Wattson.

Apex Legends Rampart Buff
Respawn Entertainment
Rampart has been buffed a ton in Apex Legends, but still isn’t relevant.

Buffs in Season 8 have given her some relevance in the meta. With an increased range of motion on Sheila, and more health on her Amped Cover, Respawn believes Rampart has landed “surprisingly well.”

However, they are still looking at more buffs for later in Season 8, or even Season 9.

“She’s not quite in the healthy range yet (especially not in pick rate, and history has taught us that when pick rate goes up, win rate does down) and we’re talking about more stuff to do for her,” developer Daniel Klein told players on Reddit.

They’re happy where the buffs with her kit, as well as changes to the Spitfire and the addition of gold mags, have helped her. The latter changes gave her passive a bit more power with even more rounds in a magazine, as well as faster reloads while holstered.

What those buffs could entail isn’t exactly clear. Respawn is hesitant to add more power to her Amped Cover as that would make her too strong as a “reactive” Legend.

Until then, Rampart players can hold out hope their main might be relevant in the Apex Legends meta for once.