Wattson’s new emote gives her a surprise buff in Apex Legends Season 12

One of Wattson’s new Legendary emotes is currently removing the pylon from her back in Apex Legends, reducing the size of her model.

Season 12 of Apex Legends has arrived and the major update has introduced Mad Maggie to the Outlands, added the 9v9 Control mode, and even revamped the Olympus map.

Despite all these exciting changes, Wattson was left untouched during the patch, with no buffs or nerfs to her kit in Defiance.

However, an unintended interaction has been discovered by players when she uses her new Legendary emote in-game, and it seems to be giving the Static Defender a small buff when it’s activated.

New emote bug reduces the size of Wattson’s model

After using Wattson’s new Legendary emote in-game, Twitter user lilakeyLK realized that the animation had caused the pylon on her back to completely disappear.

This reduction in the size of her model occurs for the entire game, effectively making Wattson smaller and more difficult to hit.

While the size difference is incredibly minor, it is a slight buff and does give an advantage to anyone who uses the bug.

Luckily, Lead Hard Surface Artist at Respawn Oscar Aguirre responded to the tweet extremely quickly and revealed that he’d alerted the dev team about the issue.

Will alert the team. thank you! — Oscar Aguirre (@Oscreat) February 10, 2022

Although this glitch is technically a buff to anyone that decides to use it in-game, it’s so minor that most players probably wouldn’t even notice the reduction on an enemy Wattson.

However, with Respawn on the case, it’s likely the interaction will be removed very soon, so don’t expect the pylon to go missing from Wattson’s back after the fix has gone live.