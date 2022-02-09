Apex Legends Season 12 secretly nerfs SMGs: R99, Prowler, Alternator

As usual, the new season of Apex Legends came with an assortment of buffs and nerfs to weapons and the game’s Legends themselves. But as well as advertised changes, players have also realized that a few shadow nerfs have been implemented in Season 12.

The new Control game mode and Mad Maggie are the two headline additions to Apex Legends Season 12. They are both set to shake up the game’s selection meta, and also give players another viable game mode to engage with outside of traditional battle royale and Arenas.

Another aspect that fans of the game look forward to is the myriad of buffs and nerfs that tinker with the game. It makes certain weapons more usable, reduces the effectiveness of others, and Legend adjustments can have serious effects on pick rates.

Every now and again, Respawn Entertainment will go off the radar and make some secret changes to Apex Legends without informing the player base.

Shadow nerfs included in Apex Legends Season 12

The items in question that have been altered are the Alternator, Prowler, and R99.

According to popular Twitter user Shrugtal, the weapons have been hit by some pretty hefty hipfire nerfs to greatly reduce their abilities in battle. The following hipfire changes have been made to the weapons:

Standing: 1.0 -> 1.2 (+20%)

1.0 -> 1.2 (+20%) Running: 1.5 -> 1.7 (+13%)

1.5 -> 1.7 (+13%) Sprinting: 2.5 -> 2.7 (+8%)

2.5 -> 2.7 (+8%) Airborne: 3.5 -> 4.0 (+14%)

So players will need to lean on the side of caution if they get into a firefight using one of these weapons. Additionally, Shrugtal also says that one of the game’s officially announced buffs isn’t actually correct.

They said: "Additionally, the Volt change in the patch notes is not correct, max clip is 28."

It still remains unclear why devs announce a full raft of changes and advertise them to players, only to make a few secret, minor alterations on top of them.

It could possibly be because they want to test these changes out and see if players notice or it could just be a small test they’re carrying out. We’re not 100% sure. Either way, as long as statisticians are there to test out all weapons these secrets will never remain quiet for too long.