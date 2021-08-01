What’s in the Apex Legends Season 10 Battle Pass? All tiers, rewards, free items

Apex Legends Season 10 is right around the corner, and with a new season comes new cosmetics for players to collect. Even though the season launches on August 3, some details have been revealed.

Season 10: Emergence is shaping up to be a mighty one for Apex Legends. There is new legend in the form of Seer, a brand-new LMG, as well as major map changes to World’s Edge. Of course, a new season means a new battle pass as well.

The EA website was updated a little too early and revealed some of the new rewards that will be included in the Apex Legends Season 10 Battle Pass.

By completing daily and weekly in-game challenges, players progress through the Battle Pass and unlock rewards. Let’s take a look at what we know will be included in the new season.

Apex Legends Season 10 Battle Pass: Premium rewards

For those willing to spend a bit of money on the Battle Pass, you can earn more rewards than the free pass. Based on what EA accidentally revealed, so far we can confirm that the premium battle pass will include new item sets for Valkyrie, Horizon, and the newest legend Seer.

Players who buy the premium battle pass will also be able to unlock rare sets for Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, and Pathfinder as you complete the Battle Pass.

New item sets: Unlock limited sets for Seer, Valkyrie and Horizon. The full Season 10 battle pass should be revealed on Monday – this is just a bug on the site showing some descriptions early. https://t.co/1PfUBlt6pX pic.twitter.com/47Kacy3655 — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) July 31, 2021

Apex Legends Season 10 Battle Pass: Free items & rewards

Just like every other Battle Pass, the season 10 battle pass will include rewards players can earn for free without having to spend any money on the game. EA has already accidentally revealed the full list of free cosmetics that you can collect in-game when the new season releases:

Bloodhound Skin

7 Apex Packs

11 Weapon Skins

4 Load Screens

Legend Win Trackers

Music Pack

400 Apex coins

Season Badge

How much does the Apex Legends Season 10 Battle Pass cost?

Players can choose to purchase the battle pass to earn more than the free rewards. There are two versions of the battle pass, being the standard or the bundle. The cheapest option is to buy the regular Battle Pass for 950 Apex Coins, which starts you off right at the first tier.

For players who are willing to spend a little more, the bundle is available for 2,800 Apex Coins which will unlock the first 25 tiers instantly. This means you can jump into your first Season 10 match with some of the brand-new cosmetics.