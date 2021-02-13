Apex Legends Locked and Loaded mode could be permanent like Warzone

Some Apex Legends players are enjoying the Locked and Loaded Takeover ruleset so much, that they’re hoping the devs make it a permanent setting for base matches. This would see starting loot mirror that of Warzone much more closely.

Respawn, as is the case with plenty of other battle royales, like to throw in limited-time-modes to keep their games fresh and give audiences other ways to play. Very occasionally, these LTMs re-skin the base game, often with the promise of returning to normal soon.

Some, though, are used by developers to see how the community responds to large-scale changes and fundamentally different gameplay. It seems that players are hoping this is the case with the Locked and Loaded Takeover, which drastically changes a player’s equipment when they first drop into the Apex Games.

In Locked and Loaded matches, players start all game with a Mozambique, 2 Shield Cells and 2 Syringes, as well as common versions of the Evo Shield, Helmet, Knockdown Shield and Backpack. All other floor loot is Rare or above and the spawn rates of Care Package Weapons are also slightly increased.

Essentially, it removes players dropping in with no equipment, and gives them basic gear in the event of an early, unavoidable gunfight.

Read More: Sneaky Apex Legends spot to kill Cage campers on Kings Canyon

The mode, which has been touted as a ‘temporary takeover’ of Apex Legends, has been pretty popular with players, to the point of calling for it to be made permanent.

TSM’s Colton ‘Viss’ Visser, said: “Make locked and loaded the base mode for Apex”. His comments were echoed by pro player ImperialHal, who suggested that the only change he’d want to see would be the removal of the Mozambique.

Get rid the of the Mozam off spawn and I’ll take the mode tbh — ImperialHal (@TSM_ImperialHal) February 12, 2021

Hal argued this would “Prevent the stupidity of other players that decide to just shoot you straight away instead of going for loot”.

Other users echoed Viss’ suggestions, asking Respawn whether it can be kept as the game’s base mode. There were some contrary opinions, though, as certain players pointed out that teams dropping with weapons can swarm an enemy who then has no chance of escape.

Whether it is made permanent remains to be seen, but Respawn will take confidence from the fact that some prominent Apex figures are fans of the large-scale gameplay adjustments.