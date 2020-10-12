Apex Legends update 1.48 fixes broken Pathfinder: Patch Notes - Dexerto

The Apex Legends 1.48 hotfix update has dropped and will hopefully address the troublesome Pathfinder bug that some people have encountered, while cleaning up a few more issues that Respawn noticed.

As the next phase of the battle royale takes shape in Season 6, there’s been a fair few changes to Legends across the board. However, even when the meta is going smoothly, problematic glitches tend to appear at the worst times.

Respawn dropped three bug fixes in the 1.48 patch, containing solutions for recurring issues dealing with Crypto’s EMP ultimate ability, Pathy’s Grapple, as well as the HUD elements that can sometimes get in the way of each other.

These have all been widely reported by the Apex community, who now hope it’ll be the last time they’ll have to put up with it in their matches.

Pathfinder’s shoulder bug

Apex players should be able to use Pathfinder’s Grapple Hook without hesitating, now that Respawn have launched a fix to the shoulder bug that would cover the screen.

His animation for the Tactical Ability can sometimes cause the screen to get clogged up by his shoulder. This would leave players frustrated seeing as they couldn’t relieve the situation by any means.

But the devs think they resolved the issue on their end, though players were already saying the update didn’t really fix the problem.

We've pushed out a patch to address the following: 🔸Pathfinder's shoulder staying in view after using grapple

🔸Crypto unable to use weapons when triggering EMP while not in drone mode

🔸Moved Performance Display so it doesn't overlap with Kill/Assists HUD element in Ranked — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 12, 2020

Crypto EMP weapon bug

While the Pathfinder bug interrupted people’s line of sight, Crypto’s EMP bug indirectly disabled the Surveillance Expert’s ability to use a gun.

Respawn said they’ve fixed an issue where “Crypto was unable to use weapons when triggering EMP while not in drone mode.”

This would obvious create a ton of problems for people trying to create a play with the EMP, making it a high-priority target for the devs to resolve.

Finally, the studio changed up the HUD elements a bit, since they saw that the ‘Performance Display’ would sometimes overlap with the Kill/Assists on the screen.

The hotfix patch will hopefully give players an easier time navigating in the Arena. While it’s a relatively small patch, check out the notes below, courtesy of Respawn.

Apex Legends 1.48 patch notes