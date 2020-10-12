 Apex Legends update 1.48 fixes broken Pathfinder: Patch Notes - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends update 1.48 fixes broken Pathfinder: Patch Notes

Published: 12/Oct/2020 22:22

by Alan Bernal
Respawn Entertainment

The Apex Legends 1.48 hotfix update has dropped and will hopefully address the troublesome Pathfinder bug that some people have encountered, while cleaning up a few more issues that Respawn noticed.

As the next phase of the battle royale takes shape in Season 6, there’s been a fair few changes to Legends across the board. However, even when the meta is going smoothly, problematic glitches tend to appear at the worst times.

Respawn dropped three bug fixes in the 1.48 patch, containing solutions for recurring issues dealing with Crypto’s EMP ultimate ability, Pathy’s Grapple, as well as the HUD elements that can sometimes get in the way of each other.

These have all been widely reported by the Apex community, who now hope it’ll be the last time they’ll have to put up with it in their matches.

Artur13fps via Twitter
The Pathfinder shoulder bug blocked a portion of the screen after using the grapple.

Pathfinder’s shoulder bug

Apex players should be able to use Pathfinder’s Grapple Hook without hesitating, now that Respawn have launched a fix to the shoulder bug that would cover the screen.

His animation for the Tactical Ability can sometimes cause the screen to get clogged up by his shoulder. This would leave players frustrated seeing as they couldn’t relieve the situation by any means.

But the devs think they resolved the issue on their end, though players were already saying the update didn’t really fix the problem.

Crypto EMP weapon bug

While the Pathfinder bug interrupted people’s line of sight, Crypto’s EMP bug indirectly disabled the Surveillance Expert’s ability to use a gun.

Respawn said they’ve fixed an issue where “Crypto was unable to use weapons when triggering EMP while not in drone mode.”

This would obvious create a ton of problems for people trying to create a play with the EMP, making it a high-priority target for the devs to resolve.

Finally, the studio changed up the HUD elements a bit, since they saw that the ‘Performance Display’ would sometimes overlap with the Kill/Assists on the screen.

The hotfix patch will hopefully give players an easier time navigating in the Arena. While it’s a relatively small patch, check out the notes below, courtesy of Respawn.

Apex Legends 1.48 patch notes

  • Pathfinder’s shoulder staying in view after using grapple
  • Crypto unable to use weapons when triggering EMP while not in drone mode
  • Moved Performance Display so it doesn’t overlap with Kill/Assists HUD element in Ranked
How to enable Nvidia Reflex in Apex Legends

Published: 12/Oct/2020 22:12

by Tanner Pierce
Respawn Entertainment/Nvidia

NVIDIA

As of October 12, Apex Legends has support for Nvidia Reflex, which allows for better and more responsive button inputs and reduced latency. Here’s what you need to know about the feature, including how to turn it on and off. 

Nvidia Reflex is quickly slowly but surely expanding amongst the gaming industry right now. While the tech company announced that a limited number of games would take advantage of Reflex, there are still titles originally promised that don’t have the latency-reducing feature. That’s changing for one game, however.

Respawn Entertainment and Nvidia have announced that the popular battle royale game Apex Legends is finally getting Reflex after it was originally announced back in September 2020. But what exactly is Reflex and how do you turn it on or off? Luckily, the company has provided answers on just that.

What is Nvidia Reflex?

In simplest terms, Nvidia Reflex is a technology that reduces latency between the time you click a button and the time the action appears on screen. This time delay is due to a number of different factors but when it’s boiled down, the less latency, the better. There’s nothing worse than missing a shot because of latency and this tech fixes that problem or, at the very least, drastically reduces it.

Currently, games like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone already support Reflex, so it’s nice to see this technology make its way into other titles.

How do I enable/disable Nvidia Reflex?

According to Nvidia’s blog post, Reflex is enabled by default with Apex Legends. This means that, if you want to automatically start taking advantage of this feature, you won’t have to do anything.

That being said, you may want to disable it at some point. If you do, you can follow these steps in order to turn it on and off.

  1. Open the Origin Launcher
  2. Go to My Game Library
  3. Find Apex Legends and right-click the game
  4. Select Game Properties
  5. Click the Advanced Launch Options tab
  6. +gfx_nvnUseLowLatency 0 to disable NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency
  7. +gfx_nvnUseLowLatency 1 to enable NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency
  8. Click Save

As previously stated, this feature is only a select number of games at this moment, so here’s hoping that Nvidia brings it to more titles in the near future. Be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto to find out when it comes to other titles.