Apex Legends players call out “ridiculous” costs of new Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth skins

Crypto weilding the Buster Sword as Cloud in the new event.

Apex Legends players are calling out the supposedly “ridiculous” costs of the new Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth event skins, asking players to spend upwards of $300 to collect them all.

Announced back at the 2023 Game Awards, the unexpected crossover between Apex Legends and Final Fantasy is finally arriving in the game on January 9.

With 36 cosmetic items being added in the popular BR, with various weapons and Legends skins chief among them, there’s a lot for players to look forward to.

However, the crossover brought something new. Many of the items are only available through event packs, and players are calling out Respawn as a result. In order to get all of the event skins, you’ll allegedly need to spend upwards of $300.

Unlike previous collection events in which if you wanted to get the collection Heirloom, you’d need to buy all the event items, which would require players to spend around $160, things are a bit different this time around.

This time the Heirloom, the Buster Sword R2R5, can be obtained through the Event packs, but with a very small chance of being able to unbox it, with only a 1% chance.

Players on the Apex subreddit have seemingly done the math, and they have found that the odds of actually pulling the Buster Sword appear to be extremely low. If a player were to purchase 30 packs, their chance of getting the Mythic is 3.4%, according to the study.

So if you want a near guarantee you’ll get the Heirloom, you’ll need to spend upwards of $300 to get the Mythic, and players aren’t happy with the cost to get it.

“If you love Apex Legends, you have to know that supporting these ridiculous practices will not fix any of the real issues that plague this game, and instead we’ll just keep getting more overpriced events,” YouTuber Macro said of the crossover skin’s cost.

And many other players on the Apex subreddit also called out the high price, encouraging others not to purchase the Event Packs.