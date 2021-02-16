10 tips on how to be a good teammate in Apex Legends

Apex Legends is as team-based a battle royale as they get, so it’s worth reinforcing exactly how players can be the best teammate possible and make lives a little easier.

From choosing a character to capitalizing on abilities in combat, practically everything in Apex Legends is dictated by team synergy. Whether you’re dropping in with randoms or playing with friends, players should remember the basic tenets of teamwork.

We’ve therefore put together 10 commandments for being a good team player and helping your squad be as cohesive as possible.

1. Be flexible about Legend selection

The starting point for every match finds three squad members choosing between the game’s 16 Legends in a randomized order. Don’t be a stickler, understand that people can have the same main as you and have a few characters you’re comfortable playing if your favorite gets taken.

There’s no need to cause conflict before a match starts with your teammates, it’ll always reduce your chances of coming away with the victory.

2. Communicate (preferably on voice chat)

The most crucial commandment of them all: whether through pings or voice chat, talk to your team. This will allow you to adapt to their playstyles and best succeed in your engagements by determining ideal rotations. Apex has an extremely good ping system – so make the most of it!

I've seen a lot of crazy teamwork plays in Apex before, but I'm not sure many top this .. pic.twitter.com/OqO4GzOOUY — TSM Snip3down (@Snip3down) March 18, 2020

The best is to both call out enemy locations on the microphone and with pings, but either is better than neither.

P.S. If you’re on mic, don’t play loud music in the background, and remember to mute yourself when a mom or roommate starts yelling at you.

3. Drop as a team

Everyone can make suggestions for drop location, but, ultimately, majority or jumpmaster rules—so be ready to follow their lead and don’t land miles away just because you like a different spot.

Conversely, while you should drop with your team, you shouldn’t drop on top of each other to the point that you’re splitting Supply Crates (unless absolutely necessary).

4. Don’t quit on your squad

Don’t quit just because you didn’t get your favorite Legend, and absolutely do not quit if you’ve been killed but your respawn banner is still retrievable. Never count out your squad, there’s always the chance they pop-off and carry you to a victory.

5. Don’t spam pings

Pinging is very useful, but spamming is not. Whether it’s a drop spot, needed ammo, or a Respawn Beacon, don’t be the nuisance that makes life a cluttered nightmare for your teammates (especially if they’re in combat). And if you act too needy, just be aware that your teammates may be driven to act like Reddit’s ‘bailey_kerr’ in this clip.

6. Sharing is caring

Your team is as strong as its weakest link, so be sure to ping loot for teammates (especially early on) and drop needed ammo, shields, and meds when you can spare some. It’s never a good idea to leave one of your teammates to use their fists in a gunfight, it’s not very likely they’ll come out on top.

7. Don’t go Rambo

Just like you shouldn’t drop solo just because you like another location, don’t try and be the hero who spontaneously runs off from their team to push an engagement or separate area by yourself. Instead, ping or communicate your intentions so your unit can move as one.

The exception to this rule: if your teammates can’t be revived and want to run it back, you can throw caution to the wind, forget placement and go Rambo in their honor.

8. Practice safe revives

Reviving a downed teammate is an obvious priority, but you should do so smartly by clearing the area of threats, healing or shielding up, and then reviving them. To be clear, do not waste time looking for a better stock while your squadmate is still downed.

Below, Feest Mode demonstrates a great way of buying yourself some time using nades before reviving a teammate.

I love nades, such a helpful way to weaken a team before sending a full push #UnleashTheFeest #ApexLegends #XboxOne pic.twitter.com/Qbv3GHmJUe — Feest Modeᴬ⁷ (@Feest_Cam) May 27, 2020

P.S. Even when downed, you can contribute by pinging enemies your team may not be able to see, or by providing some knockdown shield cover.

9. Treat your fallen comrades with respect

If your teammate has fully died and you’ve successfully brought their banner to a Respawn Beacon, one of two situations will arise: 1) They’ll respawn near enough to their death box to get their loot back, or 2) their box is too far and they’re dropping in with no gear.

In the former, be normal and don’t loot their goodies before they get back (unless you’re in critical need). In the latter, ping nearby loot for them or, worst comes to worst, drop whatever weapon, ammo, shields, and meds you can afford to hold them over.

10. Respect dibs

Just be courteous and don’t steal items a teammate has already dibbed. The game makes dibs obvious through the in-game ping system, so this should be pretty easy to follow.

If you follow these simple rules, you will soon discover that basic human decency makes for a better playing experience with more rewarding interactions.