10 tips on how to be a good teammate in Apex Legends

Published: 16/Feb/2021 16:45 Updated: 16/Feb/2021 16:57

by Theo Salaun
Apex Legends Season 8
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends is as team-based a battle royale as they get, so it’s worth reinforcing exactly how players can be the best teammate possible and make lives a little easier.

From choosing a character to capitalizing on abilities in combat, practically everything in Apex Legends is dictated by team synergy. Whether you’re dropping in with randoms or playing with friends, players should remember the basic tenets of teamwork. 

We’ve therefore put together 10 commandments for being a good team player and helping your squad be as cohesive as possible.

Apex Legends has 15 different characters you can select from in Season 7.

1. Be flexible about Legend selection

The starting point for every match finds three squad members choosing between the game’s 16 Legends in a randomized order. Don’t be a stickler, understand that people can have the same main as you and have a few characters you’re comfortable playing if your favorite gets taken. 

There’s no need to cause conflict before a match starts with your teammates, it’ll always reduce your chances of coming away with the victory.

2. Communicate (preferably on voice chat)

The most crucial commandment of them all: whether through pings or voice chat, talk to your team. This will allow you to adapt to their playstyles and best succeed in your engagements by determining ideal rotations. Apex has an extremely good ping system – so make the most of it!

The best is to both call out enemy locations on the microphone and with pings, but either is better than neither.

P.S. If you’re on mic, don’t play loud music in the background, and remember to mute yourself when a mom or roommate starts yelling at you.

3. Drop as a team

Everyone can make suggestions for drop location, but, ultimately, majority or jumpmaster rules—so be ready to follow their lead and don’t land miles away just because you like a different spot.

Teams that drop together, win together.

Conversely, while you should drop with your team, you shouldn’t drop on top of each other to the point that you’re splitting Supply Crates (unless absolutely necessary).

4. Don’t quit on your squad

Don’t quit just because you didn’t get your favorite Legend, and absolutely do not quit if you’ve been killed but your respawn banner is still retrievable. Never count out your squad, there’s always the chance they pop-off and carry you to a victory.

5. Don’t spam pings

Pinging is very useful, but spamming is not. Whether it’s a drop spot, needed ammo, or a Respawn Beacon, don’t be the nuisance that makes life a cluttered nightmare for your teammates (especially if they’re in combat). And if you act too needy, just be aware that your teammates may be driven to act like Reddit’s ‘bailey_kerr’ in this clip.

After five minutes of hearing he needs ammo I had had enough from ApexOutlands

6. Sharing is caring

Your team is as strong as its weakest link, so be sure to ping loot for teammates (especially early on) and drop needed ammo, shields, and meds when you can spare some. It’s never a good idea to leave one of your teammates to use their fists in a gunfight, it’s not very likely they’ll come out on top.

7. Don’t go Rambo

Just like you shouldn’t drop solo just because you like another location, don’t try and be the hero who spontaneously runs off from their team to push an engagement or separate area by yourself. Instead, ping or communicate your intentions so your unit can move as one.

The exception to this rule: if your teammates can’t be revived and want to run it back, you can throw caution to the wind, forget placement and go Rambo in their honor.

8. Practice safe revives

Reviving a downed teammate is an obvious priority, but you should do so smartly by clearing the area of threats, healing or shielding up, and then reviving them. To be clear, do not waste time looking for a better stock while your squadmate is still downed.

Below, Feest Mode demonstrates a great way of buying yourself some time using nades before reviving a teammate.

P.S. Even when downed, you can contribute by pinging enemies your team may not be able to see, or by providing some knockdown shield cover.

9. Treat your fallen comrades with respect

If your teammate has fully died and you’ve successfully brought their banner to a Respawn Beacon, one of two situations will arise: 1) They’ll respawn near enough to their death box to get their loot back, or 2) their box is too far and they’re dropping in with no gear.

In the former, be normal and don’t loot their goodies before they get back (unless you’re in critical need). In the latter, ping nearby loot for them or, worst comes to worst, drop whatever weapon, ammo, shields, and meds you can afford to hold them over.

10. Respect dibs

Just be courteous and don’t steal items a teammate has already dibbed. The game makes dibs obvious through the in-game ping system, so this should be pretty easy to follow. 

If you follow these simple rules, you will soon discover that basic human decency makes for a better playing experience with more rewarding interactions. 

How to get Apex Legends Gibraltar Edition with exclusive legendary skins

Published: 16/Feb/2021 13:29

by Calum Patterson
Gibraltar Edition for Apex Legends
Another Apex Legends edition pack is available, this time for Gibraltar, and will include two exclusive legendary skins, including the “King of the Sea” Gibraltar Skin.

Legend editions for Apex Legends first dropped in 2019, starting with the Lifeline and Bloodhound editions.

These were followed by the Octane edition in early 2020, and then Pathfinder’s edition in May. That was the last time we had a new one release, so we’ve been waiting a while for Gibraltar’s pack to drop.

Gibraltar is of course one of the eight founding Legends in the game, and he also just received his heirloom in Season 7, so it makes sense that he’s up next for his very own special edition.

Apex Legends editions for Bloodhound and Lifeline
The first two Legend editions were for Bloodhound and Lifeline

Apex Legends Gibraltar edition

The pack will include five items in total:

  • Exclusive Legendary “King of the Sea” Gibraltar Skin
  • Exclusive Legendary “Terror of the Deep” Devotion Skin
  • Exclusive “Lone Shark” Gun Charm
  • Exclusive “Making Waves” Badge
  • 1,000 Apex Coins

How much is the Gibraltar Edition?

These editions typically cost $19.99 / £17.99, but there are also sales sometimes too. For example, you can currently get the Octane and Pathfinder editions for a reduced price on Origin.

This is pretty good value when compared to the typical cost of Legendary skin on its own, nevermind the 1,000 Apex coins that are also included.

How to get Gibraltar’s King of the Sea skin

  1. Go to the store on PlayStation or Xbox, or Origin/Steam on PC.
  2. Navigate to Apex Legends
  3. In add-ons, you’ll see the Gibraltar Edition, as well as past editions
  4. After purchasing, you will have 1,000 coins and the cosmetics added in-game automatically

Also, Respawn released the Mayhem Pack for Season 8, which includes an exclusive Fuse skin and 600 Apex coins, so you may want to pick that up too.

The Anniversary collection event is ongoing in Apex Legends right now too, which gives you the opportunity to get some great-looking recolors of classic skins, as well as 150 heirloom shards if you complete the collection.