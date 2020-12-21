Logo
Bizarre Apex Legends bug is catapulting players to their deaths on Olympus

Published: 21/Dec/2020 6:34

by Brad Norton
Olympus

An amusing yet devastating bug in Apex Legends is launching players higher than they’ve ever been before. So high in fact, that it outright crashes the game.

Glitches are always a hot topic in Respawn’s hugely popular battle royale. While some can be lighthearted, bringing a smile to your face. Meanwhile, others can be infuriating, taking control out of your hands. 

The latest puzzling issue in Apex is a mixed bag. It’s equal parts amusing and frustrating as players are being launched sky-high on Olympus. 

Just through an awkward bit of collision, Legends can be shot into the sky with a brand new look at the latest map. But you can’t enjoy the view for too long, as everything comes crashing down, quite literally.

This was a game breaking experience (literally all our games crashed after this) from apexlegends

“This is a game-breaking experience,” Reddit user ‘Jolly-Moment’ shared on December 20. They were casually riding through Olympus with their team before disaster struck. Running up a staircase outside the lab turned out to be the final part of their run.

Allies were jokingly crashing into them before it all went south. One wrong hit and they were awkwardly smashed up against a wall. In just a split moment they went from being grounded to being catapulted into the sky.

A “Get Back in the Ring” warning remained stuck on-screen while they were trapped floating above the map. There was nothing they could do to float back down and no way they could reconnect with their teammates. 

It was all doomed from this point forward as all three players were allegedly booted from the game as well. “All our games crashed after this,” they added. What seemed amusing at first quickly put a stop to their session.

The Trident vehicle is what led to this game-breaking problem.

This should serve as a lesson to the driver of your team. Even the most innocent little bumps to a player on-foot could quite literally break the game. All the more reason to be careful and avoid collision where possible.

It seems to be a totally random collision issue on that section of the map. So don’t expect to be able to recreate this one easily in your own games.

Apex Legends writers working on “the biggest quest” for upcoming season

Published: 20/Dec/2020 20:31

by Julian Young
Apex Legends Season 8

Season 7 of Apex Legends is nearly halfway over, and players are already setting their sights on next season’s content. While its release date has not been confirmed, Respawn is hinting at some of the new story content coming in Season 8.

Apex Legends is in the thick of its seventh season: Ascension. Since its release on November 4, players have been exploring the game’s new content — map, vehicle, and Legend — along with two new Ranked splits.

Season 7 doesn’t end until February 1, but players are already guessing what Respawn will bring to their title in Season 8. And, fortunately, it appears the devs have already dropped a hint of what players can expect in the game’s next content drop.

On December 20, senior writer Tom Casiello tweeted out some new information on Season 8. The Respawn employee dropped some big news about a new quest coming in the game’s first season of 2021.

Casiello teased fans by saying he’s “spending Xmas break writing the biggest quest since S5’s Broken Ghost.” According to the writer, Season 8’s new quest is “so big, we need every Legend involved again.”

While the tweet does not reveal any story details or plot points for Season 8, it’s a good indication of the scale of PVE content players can expect in the third year of Apex Legends.

Respawn first incorporated PVE content into Apex Legends during Season 5, with the addition of Loba and her Broken Ghost quest. The quest introduced weekly “Hunt” activities, where players would enter a PVE encounter and complete objectives to advance the story.

First introduced in Season 5, players could see a return of PVE quest activities in Season 8.

After the Broken Ghost quest, Respawn decided to shy away from more PVE-focused experiences. In the last two seasons, the game’s on-going storyline has been shared with players via in-game comics that are refreshed every week.

Although Apex is primarily a battle royale experience, Respawn has said they are open to experimenting with alternative game modes. The current Winter Express LTM is a perfect example of how the Apex Legends experience can be expanded outside of the BR format.

Most LTMs in the past have been variations of the Apex BR experience, but Respawn could certainly experiment outside of that in the future. With the apparent return of a seasonal PVE quest activity in Season 8, this shift already appears to be underway.