Hilarious Apex Legends bug lets Pathfinder fly like a boomerang

Apex Legends players have seen some crazy bugs and tricks since the game’s February 2019 release, but this one takes the cake. Pathfinder can now break the Olympus height limit.

Flying glitches have been something of a trend since Season 7 began, with a previous exploit allowing Crypto’s drone and Rampart’s minigun to come together to make an insane floating turret.

That was quickly patched, but it remains to be seen if the latest flying stunt will be.

Those who main Pathfinder regularly will know Marvin automaton is always allowed to fly around on its zipline, moving from place to place in speedy fashion. Though, with the right tools in your team, you can take those movement capabilities to a whole new level.

Pathfinder flying bug in Apex Legends

If you’re looking to reach heights you never have in Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale, this is a clip for you.

As seen on the Apex Legends subreddit, posted by user Cloaked_Catastrophe, with just a few simple steps you can have Pathfinder floating around like a boomerang. All you need is his Grapple Hook, an Octane Jump Pad, and a gas canister from Caustic.

By sticking to the canister with the hook and diving upwards with the pad, Pathfinder will soon disappear into the sky!

Not only was this post given a big thumbs up by over 300 players, but one of those was Apex dev MRVN.

They said: “Somewhere in the universe, an environment artist just cried out in pain.”

Read More: Respawn respond to bug sinking players under Olympus

Whether or not this will be addressed in a future patch remains to be seen. Many more annoying bugs than this one have stood the test of time in the battle royale, but there’s no way we can safely say Pathfinder will be spinning in the air until Season 8. It’s not yet been added to the Apex Legends tracker on Trello – that, we know.