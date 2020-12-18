Logo
Hilarious Apex Legends bug lets Pathfinder fly like a boomerang

Published: 18/Dec/2020 11:02

by David Purcell
Apex Legends pathfinder
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Apex Legends players have seen some crazy bugs and tricks since the game’s February 2019 release, but this one takes the cake. Pathfinder can now break the Olympus height limit. 

Flying glitches have been something of a trend since Season 7 began, with a previous exploit allowing Crypto’s drone and Rampart’s minigun to come together to make an insane floating turret.

That was quickly patched, but it remains to be seen if the latest flying stunt will be. 

Those who main Pathfinder regularly will know Marvin automaton is always allowed to fly around on its zipline, moving from place to place in speedy fashion. Though, with the right tools in your team, you can take those movement capabilities to a whole new level. 

Apex Legends alternative Pathfinder skin Season 7
Respawn Entertainment
Pathfinder can do things the character never could, in Season 7.

Pathfinder flying bug in Apex Legends

If you’re looking to reach heights you never have in Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale, this is a clip for you. 

As seen on the Apex Legends subreddit, posted by user Cloaked_Catastrophe, with just a few simple steps you can have Pathfinder floating around like a boomerang. All you need is his Grapple Hook, an Octane Jump Pad, and a gas canister from Caustic. 

By sticking to the canister with the hook and diving upwards with the pad, Pathfinder will soon disappear into the sky!

What’s a Height Limit? from apexlegends

Not only was this post given a big thumbs up by over 300 players, but one of those was Apex dev MRVN.

They said: “Somewhere in the universe, an environment artist just cried out in pain.”

Whether or not this will be addressed in a future patch remains to be seen. Many more annoying bugs than this one have stood the test of time in the battle royale, but there’s no way we can safely say Pathfinder will be spinning in the air until Season 8. It’s not yet been added to the Apex Legends tracker on Trello – that, we know.

Apex Legends

5-year-old Twitch streamer carries dad to Apex Legends win

Published: 17/Dec/2020 11:55

by Jacob Hale
apex legends five year old child wins match
Twith: NewbCybot

In one of the most heartwarming clips you’ll see today, an adorable five-year-old Twitch streamer helped carry his Dad to a big win in Apex Legends to literally everyone’s delight.

As we all know, getting a win in the Apex Games can be a tricky feat: it requires skill, precision, timing and luck all in abundance, especially if you’re a more casual player.

For many casual players, getting a win feels huge — but this five-year-old has put all of us to shame, looking completely comfortable in the game and guiding his very proud father to a victory on their first game of the day.

If you only watch one Apex clip today, make it this one.

octane apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
The young champion was playing as his favored Octane for this win.

Young Apex Legends player steals the show

For most of us, we’ll have a squad that we get on with that are roughly the same age as us, maybe friends you’ve made online, from school or elsewhere.

Now, imagine you and the boys losing a tough squad 1v1 at the end of the match, only to realize that you lost to a Dad playing with his five-year-old son. It’s impressive but almost a bit demoralizing knowing that this child is simply better than you.

As you can see, NewbCybot almost takes it in his stride as he racks up another win with his excited dad. He simply takes aim at the enemy and lays fire into them until it’s over, smiling at his dad’s excitement when the victory screen comes up but otherwise looking like it’s just another day doing what he does best.

If this isn’t one of the most enviable father-son relationships there is, we don’t know what is. With any luck, Cybot could end up being a top player — and a Respawn employee even responded saying as much!

In the clip posted to Reddit, Respawn social media manager Alex replied saying that he “looks forward to watching their pro career in the future.”

Who knows; maybe we are seeing the early days of one of the next big names in gaming, streaming and, of course, Apex Legends.