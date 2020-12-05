Logo
Best Legends to use in Winter Express LTM in Apex Legends

Published: 5/Dec/2020 12:44

by Connor Bennett
Apex Legends characters on the Winter Express train
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends Season 7 Holo-Day Bash

Apex Legends’ Winter Express LTM is chugging along as a part of the Holo-Day Bash event, but if you’ve never dropped in and want some tips on which legends to use, we’ve got you covered. 

With the Holo-Day Bash event returning for the 2020 holiday season, Respawn Entertainment have also brought back the Winter Express limited-time mode. Though, some fans criticized them for “recycling modes, this year’s iteration does include some interesting changes.

The mode is completely different from the typical battle royale gameplay you’re used to in Apex. Your team has to take control of the train that used to chug its way around World’s Edge – all while dealing with preset loadouts and enemies who are contesting for control. Plus, there are a few issues with friendly fire now, too. 

As it’s so different, your usual main Legend might not be as useful here, so here are a few tips and the best characters to use, to help you pick up more wins.

Winter Express is back, and its as enjoyable as ever.

In terms of the best Legends to use, you may have to switch things up from who you would usually use in the battle royale mode. For example, Lifeline is great in duos/trios, but she’s not really needed in Winter Express as her healing abilities are rather useless here.

Caustic is probably the best legend to use, given that his gas is an absolute killer in the tight spaces. Similarly, Rampart’s amped walls are useful too, especially if you’re camping the train. 

Wraith, as always, is a stellar choice because her portal can get you out of a sticky situation – of which there are plenty in Winter Express. Additionally, Crypto and Wattson are good choices. Crypto because the drone can be used to auto-scan enemies, while Wattson’s interception pylon nullifies everyone’s stack of grenades.

Best Legends for Winter Express LTM

  1. Caustic
  2. Wraith
  3. Rampart
  4. Wattson
  5. Crypto
Caustic is a tier 1 legend when it comes to Winter Express.

Don’t head right for the train

While the name of the game is capturing the train, that doesn’t have to mean you need to land there. You can easily land just off to the side for a cleaner start to looting, and then work your way over. 

Plus, if you do so, you can annoy enemies who try to capture it right away by disrupting their progress on the capture. 

Additionally, if you are going for the train, it’s best to attack from the front. Players will be expecting attacks from the side and the back, but the front is often forgotten about. So, use it to your advantage. 

Of course, you might have your own tactics for dominating the LTM, but there are some general tips everyone can follow, which you can find right here

The Winter Express and Holo-Day Bash event are set to run for another month, until January 4, so you’ve got plenty of time to hone your skills and pick up wins.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends actor reveals Bloodhound’s voice pre-edit

Published: 4/Dec/2020 14:26 Updated: 4/Dec/2020 14:27

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Bloodhound in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

apex Apex Legends

With the recent arrival of Season 7, Apex Legends fans are jumping into Olympus with all of their favorite Legends. One voice actor of the non-binary Bloodhound recently shared what they sound like prior to vocal edits.

Arriving alongside the launch of Apex Legends back in 2019, Bloodhound was one of the first Legends available for players to utilize in matches. Billed as a legendary hunter, this Technological Tracker is the first non-binary character in the hit battle royale.

As the Apex seasons have progressed, the character has become increasingly powerful and seen their popularity grown.

So, in a peek behind the scenes, the voice actor behind Bloodhound has revealed how they sound before Respawn adds a few tweaks to make it sound as it does now.

Respawn Entertainment
Bloodhound is, quite simply, one of Apex’s most popular legends.

The voice behind the mask

In a recent post to their TikTok account, voice actor Allegra Clark shared a clip of what the voice lines she records sound like prior to editing.

Stating that “what I do is only part of the vocal performance,” Clark details that a cool gas-mask vocal effect also pitches down her voice about two steps.

While the direction Allegra was originally given was that of an “androgynous, badass place,” she then goes on to share what Bloodhound’s iconic voice sounds like pre-editing. With a stark contrast to her regular voice, Clark’s vocal modulation and Icelandic/Old Norse accent instantly show off that recognizable cadence they have with their iconic lines.

@allegra_clark

In b4 people tell me I haven’t been #bloodhound since records started in 2018. #bloodhoundapexlegends #apexlegends #voiceactor #voiceover #voiceacting

♬ original sound – Allegra Clark

The fans react

Shared on Reddit by IIIlandist, fans have been reacting to the non-binary character’s lines being heard without the filter.

One commenter stated: “when she said Mozambique here I felt that,” with another adding, “when she said Mozambique here I died.” Fans of the character were excited to hear how their vocal performance came about and seeing the effort of production that goes into creating the Legend.

It’s incredibly interesting seeing behind the scenes information regarding voice work and the like. This clip shared by Clark is no exception.