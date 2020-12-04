Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends clamps down on teamers ruining ranked play

Published: 4/Dec/2020 2:00

by Alan Bernal
apex legends horizon season 7
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Respawn Entertainment have banned top-ranked Apex Legends players on Xbox who were found ‘teaming’ in the competitive playlist, extending the devs’ hard-line approach to cheaters.

Teamers have been prevalent in Apex since the game’s launch. While the war against cheaters has been ongoing, Respawn have shown they’re not afraid to swing the ban hammer once reports start to get out of hand.

For the people who have poured hundreds of hours into the battle royale to reach some of the highest echelons of the Rank ladder, the devs won’t think twice about banning you if you’re caught obstructing Apex’s competitive integrity.

Respawn security team member Conor ‘Hideouts’ Ford has been slamming cheaters of all types with hardware bans, among others, and let over a dozen players know they had their last day on their respective Apex accounts.

Respawn Entertainment
Teamers in Apex Legends have been a problem since before Season 1.

“To the 14 Xbox players who were teaming in high-level Ranked, I hope your time off is more fulfilling and well spent than what you were doing in Apex lol,” Hideouts said.

For those unaware, teaming is the simple act of coordinating with people outside of your squad. While there isn’t any third-party software or extra application in use that cheat detection would pick up, it’s still highly against the framework of a battle royale.

People have teamed since the start of the game to complete challenges, unlock prestigious rewards, and secure incredibly easy wins to add to their record.

If there was ever a doubt that teaming with your friends would result in a ban, Hideouts and co. spare no bans if they get a report with evidence to the infraction.

As Season 7 ramps up through its holiday festivities, Respawn have been really keen on cleaning up the game from every kind of cheater under the sun.

Whether you’re trying to be slick and get away with some light cheating or broadcasting your errant ways on Twitch, the Apex devs have a pretty solid record of tracking down people violating the rules.

As long as Apex Legends has cheaters, the devs will continue to be active in community threads and direct Cheater Report channels to sift out the bad actors.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.