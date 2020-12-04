Apex Legends dev responds to Winter Express ‘crush’ bug

An Apex Legends developer has responded to a frustrating bug that is crushing players in corners in the Winter Express LTM.

With the holiday season fast approaching, game developers across the globe are racing to get their updates in so that players can celebrate while also playing their favorite games. In the case of Respawn, the Apex Legends dev have brought back the Holo-Day Bash event as well as the Winter Express LTM.

The popular limited-time mode is pretty simple, with players battling in tight spaces, and with random loadouts, to take control of the train that used to chug around World’s Edge.

While it is incredibly fun, there are a few issues cropping up – with the biggest one, this time around, seeing players being crushed when they go near certain corners or interact with a teammate.

Anyone who likes to get their teammates a friendly punch will have noticed the issue, but Apex Legends player blinnddd was confused at first – asking if it was a bug or an intended consequence of getting their teammate a tap.

Plenty of players quickly responded to say it was an issue before Daniel Klein – a Senior Game Designer at Respawn – chimed in to confirm it’s a problem, but it’s not exactly a simple one to get ironed out.

“F**king moving geo 🙁 Yeah, it’s a bug, but not an easy one to fix, he commented shortly after the post went up on the Apex Legends subreddit. “Hope that was in the grace period!”

Additionally, the problem has been flagged on Respawn’s public Trello board of Apex Legends issues, but it’s purely in the investigating phase for now.

The Holo-Day bash event, and the Winter Express LTM, are set to run until January 4, so there is plenty of time to get it straightened out, but as Klein notes, its not an easy one. So, we’ll just have to wait and see.