Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev responds to Winter Express ‘crush’ bug

Published: 4/Dec/2020 11:19

by Connor Bennett
Mirage in Apex Legends holo-day bash skin
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends Season 7 Holo-Day Bash

An Apex Legends developer has responded to a frustrating bug that is crushing players in corners in the Winter Express LTM. 

With the holiday season fast approaching, game developers across the globe are racing to get their updates in so that players can celebrate while also playing their favorite games. In the case of Respawn, the Apex Legends dev have brought back the Holo-Day Bash event as well as the Winter Express LTM. 

The popular limited-time mode is pretty simple, with players battling in tight spaces, and with random loadouts, to take control of the train that used to chug around World’s Edge. 

While it is incredibly fun, there are a few issues cropping up – with the biggest one, this time around, seeing players being crushed when they go near certain corners or interact with a teammate. 

EAThe Winter Express LTM provides a new element to squad-on-squad combat.

Anyone who likes to get their teammates a friendly punch will have noticed the issue, but Apex Legends player blinnddd was confused at first – asking if it was a bug or an intended consequence of getting their teammate a tap. 

Plenty of players quickly responded to say it was an issue before Daniel Klein – a Senior Game Designer at Respawn – chimed in to confirm it’s a problem, but it’s not exactly a simple one to get ironed out. 

“F**king moving geo 🙁 Yeah, it’s a bug, but not an easy one to fix, he commented shortly after the post went up on the Apex Legends subreddit. “Hope that was in the grace period!”

Additionally, the problem has been flagged on Respawn’s public Trello board of Apex Legends issues, but it’s purely in the investigating phase for now. 

The Holo-Day bash event, and the Winter Express LTM, are set to run until January 4, so there is plenty of time to get it straightened out, but as Klein notes, its not an easy one. So, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.