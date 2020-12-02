 What is code:truck error in Apex Legends & how to fix it? Latest from EA - Dexerto
Apex Legends

What is code:truck error in Apex Legends & how to fix it? Latest from EA

Published: 2/Dec/2020 1:06

by Tanner Pierce
Respawn Entertainment/EA

After Apex Legends received its Holo-Day Bash update, many fans are reporting a brand new code:truck error that’s preventing them from entering the game. Here’s what you need to know about the odd server issue that everyone seems to be getting.

Earlier today, the Holo-Day Bash update went live for Apex Legends, which added in a slew of new content, including some skins and a brand new LTM.

Unbeknownst to players, it seems to have added something else to the game that’s causing a lot of people headaches as they try to log-in.

The Apex community is now reporting a new error code:truck when they attempt to log-in, which is causing some major issues and seems to be caused by the Holo-Day Bash update, although this part is a bit unclear. Here’s what you need to know about the error and if there’s anything that can be done to solve it.

What is the code:truck error in Apex Legends

According to the error messages seen by players, either the game itself or the player is “out of sync with the server.” What that actually means is anyone’s guess.

What we do know about code:truck is that it’s preventing people from logging into the game. It’s affecting a large number of people on all platforms, although the exact extent of this is unclear as of the time of this writing.

Hopefully more information will be available soon.

What can be done to fix the code:truck error?

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a surefire fix for the error. As of 7:10 EST on December 1, 2020, Electronic Arts and Respawn haven’t released a fix for the bug. That being said, they did comment on the error, saying they are looking into the problem.

Beyond that, however, we have no update as to what’s causing this error for some players, how extensive is the problem, and, most importantly, what the fix is for it.

Over on Reddit, some players are reporting on a few different fixes but none of the them are confirmed. One player reported that they were able to workaround the issue by changing the date and time on their PS4 and few others confirmed its success.

Hopefully a fix becomes available in the near future to avoid it spreading to other people, which would result in the amount of players logging into Apex Legends to plummet.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.