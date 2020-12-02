What is code:truck error in Apex Legends & how to fix it? Latest from EA - Dexerto

After Apex Legends received its Holo-Day Bash update, many fans are reporting a brand new code:truck error that’s preventing them from entering the game. Here’s what you need to know about the odd server issue that everyone seems to be getting.

Earlier today, the Holo-Day Bash update went live for Apex Legends, which added in a slew of new content, including some skins and a brand new LTM.

Unbeknownst to players, it seems to have added something else to the game that’s causing a lot of people headaches as they try to log-in.

The Apex community is now reporting a new error code:truck when they attempt to log-in, which is causing some major issues and seems to be caused by the Holo-Day Bash update, although this part is a bit unclear. Here’s what you need to know about the error and if there’s anything that can be done to solve it.

What is the code:truck error in Apex Legends

According to the error messages seen by players, either the game itself or the player is “out of sync with the server.” What that actually means is anyone’s guess.

What we do know about code:truck is that it’s preventing people from logging into the game. It’s affecting a large number of people on all platforms, although the exact extent of this is unclear as of the time of this writing.

Hopefully more information will be available soon.

What can be done to fix the code:truck error?

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a surefire fix for the error. As of 7:10 EST on December 1, 2020, Electronic Arts and Respawn haven’t released a fix for the bug. That being said, they did comment on the error, saying they are looking into the problem.

Beyond that, however, we have no update as to what’s causing this error for some players, how extensive is the problem, and, most importantly, what the fix is for it.

Hey Legends, are you getting a Code:Truck error and having connectivity issues in #ApexLegends? We're looking into it. While we're working on a fix, wait 40 minutes from when you first get the error and try again. — EA Help (@EAHelp) December 1, 2020

Over on Reddit, some players are reporting on a few different fixes but none of the them are confirmed. One player reported that they were able to workaround the issue by changing the date and time on their PS4 and few others confirmed its success.

Hopefully a fix becomes available in the near future to avoid it spreading to other people, which would result in the amount of players logging into Apex Legends to plummet.