An Apex Legends gameplay leak appears to have revealed the abilities for upcoming character Kuben Blisk, including an ultimate that lets the Apex Games founder call in a Titan, and a “Ring Flare” tactical ability.

Titans appear to be coming to Apex Legends… kind of.

The huge set of Apex Legends leaks were originally posted as still images by insider TheNeon_Beast. Popular battle royale dataminer Biast12 shared both text & gameplay video versions soon after. In both sets of leaks, it appears an upcoming character ⁠— believed to be Kuben Blisk ⁠— deploys a sentry Titan in the training yard.

The ultimate reads, “Blisk summons an Auto-Titan to suppress an area.”

Standby for Titanfall. pic.twitter.com/VDP8R1lWBd — Oráculo Winchester (Arauto do Apex) (@tHeNeOn_BeAst) March 23, 2021

The Season 9 legends’ passive and tactical ability were also included in Biast’s text-based leak. His passive “Pilot Kit” allows Blisk to “hack Survey Beacons using his Data Knife” like all recon characters. He can also “wall run,” according to the leak.

Blisk’s tactical ability ⁠appears to work in a similar fashion to ‘Ring Flares’ from the Ring Fury LTM. The leak says he “creates a damage zone powered by The Arena’s ring.”

In fitting with his founder status, it is called “My Ring, My Rules.”

We're starting a little light out with Blisk's playtest abilities as text more a little later

-😈 pic.twitter.com/CvdDbHz3XQ — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) March 24, 2021

For now, while these leaks are exciting, it’s worth taking them with a hefty helping of skepticism. Respawn has previously pledged to never bring Titanfall 2’s lumbering robot warriors to their battle royale, and wall-running was given a similar red cross.

That said, these new Apex Legends leaks ⁠— especially the Switch gameplay video ⁠— do appear to be quite convincing. Keep your eyes peeled for Respawn’s reply.

