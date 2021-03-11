How to make Loba's tactical actually work in Apex Legends with simple trick - Dexerto

Loba’s tactical in Apex Legends is once again causing players problems, often cancelling even in clear space. However, one eagle-eyed player has found a fix, and Respawn are looking at making it permanent.

Loba’s tactical ability in Apex Legends, Burglar’s Best Friend, is broken to say the least. While it doesn’t work on the best of days, the Chaos Theory patch has rendered it practically useless.

While the devs fixed a glitch where Loba could teleport into objects and get stuck, now they can’t really teleport anywhere. The Translocating Thief is doing a whole lot of the latter, but not the former.

Previous fixes to all three of Apex’s maps helped Loba somewhat, but it’s like they’ve all been reverted on the newest update. The Legend’s tactical is arguably in the worst state it’s been.

Players have called on Respawn to patch a hotfix in quickly, but one eagle-eyed player has already found a temporary solution. ‘SrvAlic’ says the secret to Loba’s tactical is to just jump at the end.

Sure enough, Respawn tested it, and the Redditor was right. The results has left players relieved, and devs baffled.

“Computers are fucking wild. I just tried this locally and… it seems to work? Like we’ve got some unshipped bugfixes that make [her] bracelet a lot better but they still fail in a few places where clearly it should work, and jumping seems to fix it,” lead gameplay designer Daniel Klein said.

Klein also stated the fix has been forwarded onwards, and perhaps SrvAlic’s suggestion could be the key to fixing Loba’s tactical permanently.

How to use Loba’s tactical in Apex Legends

For now though, you’ll have to do the work around. Here’s how to pull it off:

Throw Loba’s bracelet in front of you. Track the bracelet, and as it’s about to land, jump. If you timed the jump right, you should teleport.

It’s only a small thing, but could make the difference between winning and losing a gunfight. Hopefully a proper fix is just around the corner, but for now, Loba mains can be happy with this compromise.