Apex Legends Season 9 will have "a ton" of Titanfall content - Dexerto

Respawn devs have revealed in a new stream that Apex Legends Season 9 will include “a ton” of content from its spiritual predecessor, Titanfall.

The wild sci-fi shooter series Titanfall is fondly remembered by FPS fans, and if you’ve played it, then the similarities are easy to spot hopping into a round of Apex Legends.

Both the battle royale and the FPS are made by Respawn and set in the same universe. But, according to developers Apex is about to get much more content than ever before from Titanfall coming up in Season 9.

During a panel featuring a number of Respawn devs hosted by BrownGirlGamerCode, Apex’s senior writer Ashley Reed talked more about the relationship between the two games, and how they were going to incorporate Titanfall into Apex going forward.

“What’s going on in Titanfall is a war, Apex is what happens after the war, like what is life like in this place?” Reed explained. “So we’re trying to integrate Titanfall into that, because Titanfall’s very much a part of the universe.”

We’ve already seen a few parallels between the two games, for example multiple weapons from Titanfall are featured in Apex, and who can forget the hulking Leviathans (AKA Moyais) towering over the battle royale?

What Titanfall content already have just seems to be the tip of the iceberg though, as Apex Legends Game Director Chad Grenier promised “a ton” coming in Season 9.

“Next season, Season 9, you’re actually going to see a ton of Titanfall coming back into the game, in one way or another,” Grenier hinted.

“I’ve told some people before, if you’re a Titanfall fan, hang on for Season 9 because there’s gonna be some really cool stuff there.”

Obviously, Grenier didn’t get into the specifics of what will be coming our way next season. So barring any leaks or new information in the meantime, we’ll just have to wait and see what Titanfall fans have to be so excited about when Respawn officially announces it.

Based on the reported Blisk leaks, it could be bigger than anyone was expecting.