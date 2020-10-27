First look at new Apex Legends Olympus map revealed in Season 7 teaser - Dexerto

Apex Legends has given players their first look at the new ‘Olympus’ map coming in Season 7 via an effect on the game’s Instagram story.

The hype just keeps on building for the next Apex season, and Respawn has already made it pretty clear Olympus will be the newest map added to the game

Now, we’ve finally gotten a peek at what it will actually look like with a new teaser posted to Instagram on Oct. 27. In it, you can see the giant red domes/balloons that hold it up, a tall structure with a yellow ramp coming off of it in the center, and another round structure further in the back.

Strangely enough, there doesn’t seem to be any floor from this perspective, that’s because Olympus actually floats in the air, and the camera is located off the edge of the map and is looking at it from the side.

BREAKING: First look at Olympus revealed via Apex Legends Instagram effect. pic.twitter.com/f22OPF0wYX — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) October 27, 2020

The new map, which Dexerto called all the way back in Season 5, has been mentioned and name-dropped in multiple Apex Legends teasers over the past few months. It’s arrival did end up being delayed slightly, but now it’s finally on its way.

To put it more accurately, we might actually be on our way to it instead – based on the Hammond rocket on World’s Edge, which activated its main thrusters just before Season 7 gets started.

Respawn describes Olympus as a “beautiful, lush city in the clouds” but warns players to watch their step as “it’s a long way down to the planet below.” Obviously, the edges of the map will be deadly as always, but there could be more pitfalls spread around as well.

We’ll finally get to play on the new map in the first half of Season 7 from November 4 to December 15. After that, not only will ranks reset for everyone but teams will be switching back over to World’s Edge for the rest of the way until Season 8.

Read More: Huge Apex Legends leak reveals closer look at multiple new legends

Even with this latest preview to sate our appetite for content, it’s still a waiting game. We’ll see the new Olympus map arrive next week, along with vehicles, the next Apex Legends character “Horizon,” a long-awaited clubs feature, and much more.