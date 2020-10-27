 First look at new Apex Legends Olympus map revealed in Season 7 teaser - Dexerto
Apex Legends

First look at new Apex Legends Olympus map revealed in Season 7 teaser

Published: 27/Oct/2020 19:01 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 20:27

by Bill Cooney
Apex Legends Olympus map
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Apex Legends has given players their first look at the new ‘Olympus’ map coming in Season 7 via an effect on the game’s Instagram story.

The hype just keeps on building for the next Apex season, and Respawn has already made it pretty clear Olympus will be the newest map added to the game

Now, we’ve finally gotten a peek at what it will actually look like with a new teaser posted to Instagram on Oct. 27. In it, you can see the giant red domes/balloons that hold it up, a tall structure with a yellow ramp coming off of it in the center, and another round structure further in the back.

Strangely enough, there doesn’t seem to be any floor from this perspective, that’s because Olympus actually floats in the air, and the camera is located off the edge of the map and is looking at it from the side.

The new map, which Dexerto called all the way back in Season 5, has been mentioned and name-dropped in multiple Apex Legends teasers over the past few months. It’s arrival did end up being delayed slightly, but now it’s finally on its way.

To put it more accurately, we might actually be on our way to it instead – based on the Hammond rocket on World’s Edge, which activated its main thrusters just before Season 7 gets started.

Respawn describes Olympus as a “beautiful, lush city in the clouds” but warns players to watch their step as “it’s a long way down to the planet below.” Obviously, the edges of the map will be deadly as always, but there could be more pitfalls spread around as well.

Apex Legends Olympus description
Respawn Entertainment
Like the perch of the Greek Gods, Olympus is a city floating in the clouds.

We’ll finally get to play on the new map in the first half of Season 7 from November 4 to December 15. After that, not only will ranks reset for everyone but teams will be switching back over to World’s Edge for the rest of the way until Season 8.

Even with this latest preview to sate our appetite for content, it’s still a waiting game. We’ll see the new Olympus map arrive next week, along with vehicles, the next Apex Legends character “Horizon,” a long-awaited clubs feature, and much more.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 26/Oct/2020 23:06

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi vs OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP vs Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm