Apex Legends players have spotted the latest in-game teaser ahead of the release of Season 7 ⁠— the World’s Edge rocket has finally fired up its engines, after nearly three months of lying dormant in the middle of the battle royale map.

The rocket has yet to leave, but it’s now-firing thrusters are clearly visible.

Fire is pouring out of the bottom of the spaceship’s thrusters, while smoke billows out of venting chambers around the rocket’s main shaft. It’s certainly come alive.

The Hammond rocket, located in new Season 6 point of interest Launch Site, has been part of the scenery for months. It certainly seemed important ⁠— especially when it featured in an early Rampart teaser ⁠— but players weren’t sure why.

Now everything seems clear; the Hammond rocket may well be taking Apex Legends to its long-awaited third battle royale map, which Respawn officially unveiled on Oct. 26.

The new map, which Dexerto tipped all the way back in Season 5, has been mentioned and name-dropped in multiple Apex Legends teasers over the past few months. It’s arrival ended up being delayed slightly, but now it’s finally on its way.

Or rather, it looks like we’re on our way to it. The end of Season 6 ⁠— Wednesday, Nov. 4, for the record ⁠— should see us finally board the now-prepared Hammond rocket, and fling us all the way to the third Apex Legends map, Olympus.

The rocket rumbling to life isn’t the only Olympus teaser we’ve seen land on World’s Edge in the buildup to the season switch either. Last week, a mysterious UFO began floating on the outskirts on the map. Sadly, you can’t board the huge structure just yet.

For now, it’s a waiting game. We’ll see the new Olympus map arrive next week, along with vehicles, the next Apex Legends character “Horizon,” a long-awaited clubs feature, and much more, but we’ve got just a little more waiting to do first!