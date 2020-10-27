 Apex Legends rocket finally roars to life on World's Edge in Season 7 Olympus teaser - Dexerto
Apex Legends rocket finally roars to life on World’s Edge in Olympus teaser

Published: 27/Oct/2020 3:27 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 3:37

by Isaac McIntyre
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

T-minus 10 to Olympus — the World’s Edge rocket has finally fired up its engine after lying dormant for most of last season, in the next Apex Legends Season 7 teaser to appear in-game ahead of the battle royale’s next huge update.

Apex Legends players have spotted the latest in-game teaser ahead of the release of Season 7 ⁠— the World’s Edge rocket has finally fired up its engines, after nearly three months of lying dormant in the middle of the battle royale map.

The rocket has yet to leave, but it’s now-firing thrusters are clearly visible.

Fire is pouring out of the bottom of the spaceship’s thrusters, while smoke billows out of venting chambers around the rocket’s main shaft. It’s certainly come alive.

The Hammond rocket, located in new Season 6 point of interest Launch Site, has been part of the scenery for months. It certainly seemed important ⁠— especially when it featured in an early Rampart teaser ⁠— but players weren’t sure why.

Now everything seems clear; the Hammond rocket may well be taking Apex Legends to its long-awaited third battle royale map, which Respawn officially unveiled on Oct. 26.

The new map, which Dexerto tipped all the way back in Season 5, has been mentioned and name-dropped in multiple Apex Legends teasers over the past few months. It’s arrival ended up being delayed slightly, but now it’s finally on its way.

Or rather, it looks like we’re on our way to it. The end of Season 6 ⁠— Wednesday, Nov. 4, for the record ⁠— should see us finally board the now-prepared Hammond rocket, and fling us all the way to the third Apex Legends map, Olympus.

Olympus museum from Apex Legends trailer.
Respawn Entertainment
Olympus is going to be the first proper city Apex Legends players get to play in since launch.

The rocket rumbling to life isn’t the only Olympus teaser we’ve seen land on World’s Edge in the buildup to the season switch either. Last week, a mysterious UFO began floating on the outskirts on the map. Sadly, you can’t board the huge structure just yet.

For now, it’s a waiting game. We’ll see the new Olympus map arrive next week, along with vehicles, the next Apex Legends character “Horizon,” a long-awaited clubs feature, and much more, but we’ve got just a little more waiting to do first!

Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 7 Ranked changes: Split dates, maps, crossplay

Published: 26/Oct/2020 19:27 Updated: 26/Oct/2020 20:19

by Alan Bernal
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Respawn have revealed what’s to come for Ranked play in Apex Legends Season 7 Ascension, which is going to have two splits across different maps, including the new Olympus arena, and crossplay progression between PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The studio’s long term plans of merging their communities into one playlist has finally been realized. But progression towards your rank could play out differently depending on who you squad up with in the Apex Arena.

The Season 7 reveal held its fair share of twists and surprises, like a closer look at Olympus and the new Legend named Horizon, the devs also told us how the Ranked season will be split up.

Players grinding up to Predator will want to know when the mid-season reset will land as well as how rank progression will apply to teams with platters on multiple platforms.

apex legends season 7 horizon
Respawn Entertainment
Horizon will launch with Apex Legends Season 7 Ascension.

Apex Ranked split dates and maps

The Ranked season in Apex is going to be broken into two different splits. One that takes place on Olympus, and the other moving to World’s Edge before the Ascension ends.

The Apex Legends community will be playing on the new map from the start of Season 7 on November 4 to December 15. After that, not only will ranks reset for everyone but teams will be switching over to World’s Edge for the rest of the way until Season 8.

For those keeping track, this means that Kings Canyon won’t be featured in Ascension’s Ranked playlists, though the devs said it would “return in a later season.”

apex legends crossplay
Respawn Entertainment
Crossplay in Apex Legends will have ranked implications for people on multiple platforms.

Ranked Leagues and Crossplay

Console players who opt into crossplay will be able to play with anyone else on Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch. But we warned, if you have one PC player on your team, that means you’ll also be pooled with anyone else on Origin or Steam.

Even though this should dramatically expand the pool of players to matchmake, just know that having someone on PC will invite other players using mouse and keyboard.

Other than that, matchmaking will be the same as normal and lobbies will still be sorted by RP count. For people in Master or Apex Predator ranks, Ranked matches will only earn RP on the platform you’re on.

So if you’re in those particular rank leagues and want to climb higher on PS4, then it won’t carry over to your progress on Xbox or PC.

Season 6 Rank Rewards

Before the end of Season 6, Respawn will of course close out the era with rank-specific rewards for people to add to their inventory.

Respawn Apex Legends Season 6 rewards rank
Respawn Entertainment
Players that achieved Gold to Apex Predator will get exclusive Season 6 Rank rewards in the form of a charm.

There’s going to be everything from Dive Trails to Badges and Charms that correspond to where you ended up in the Rankings by the time Season 7 rolls around.

An overload of content is coming to Apex Legends in Season 7, so keep it tuned to @Dexerto and our Apex Legends channels for all the latest news.