Apex Legends Season 7: New Olympus map and new Legend Horizon

Published: 26/Oct/2020 15:45 Updated: 26/Oct/2020 16:50

by Tanner Pierce
Respawn Entertainment/EA

Apex Legends Season 7

After debuting the newest Stories from the Outlands short on October 26, Respawn Entertainment has officially revealed Apex Season 7, with the confirmation of a new map, Olympus, and Horizon as the new Legend. 

At long last, Apex Legends is finally getting a brand new map. After being theorized and rumored for months now, Respawn has finally confirmed that fans will be able to drop into Olympus when Season 7 launches.

In addition to the new map, fans will of course be able to utilize a new Legend named Horizon, which at this point everyone expected. There’s been no official confirmation as to what Horizon’s abilities will be, however.

New Map: Olympus

Unfortunately, details about Olympus are sparse right now. The description for the new map reads: “Ascend to a beautiful, lush city in the clouds. Just watch your step — it’s a long way down to the planet below.”

In addition, we also have one small look at the map itself in the form of an image released on the Apex Legends website. It’s a bit hard to make out but fans can clearly see two large tower-like structures, along with an egg-shaped building in the background.

New Legend: Horizon

We’ve expected Horizon for some time since she was teased in Firing Range but now she’s been officially confirmed for Season 7.

The new Stories from The Outlands video reveals her backstory, although it does little to show off how she’ll actually play.

As previously mentioned, there’s been no official confirmation about her abilities, however, her description states that she uses “her newfound mastery of gravity”, which lines up perfectly with the previous leaks for the character, which revealed that uses black holes and gravity lifts to fight other Legends.

New travel mechanic: The Trident

Respawn also revealed something called The Trident and hinted that it was a different way to travel through the new Olympus map but didn’t provide any other details.

Could this be a new fast-travel mechanic or simply a new vehicle allowing players to get around faster? We’ll just have to wait and see. The developer’s official description reads: “Olympus is a big place. Cover ground faster with the Trident. Plenty of room for the whole squad!”

Respawn Entertainment
First glimpse of the Trident in Apex Legends Season 7.

Season 7 Ranked

Respawn also shared some details about the game’s ranked play for Season 7, including the confirmation that because Olympus will be added to the game, the King’s Canyon map will be removed for now.

While the developer said that there wouldn’t be any major changes for the new season, they have been testing crossplay in Season 6 with a beta period, and will judge the impact of that after the fact.

Clubs

The devs are finally introducing the previously leaked Clubs feature too. There are no exact details on how this feature will work just yet. The description reads: “Find like-minded players, build a community, and Rise Together.

Respawn Entertainment
Clubs are finally coming to Apex Legends.

If previous leaks are to be presumed, then this will work similarly to a clan or guild. You’ll be able to bring together other players in order to more easily find people of similar play-styles, although this has yet to be confirmed.

Apex Legends Season 7 is set to launch on November 4, 2020, which is a week earlier than originally expected.

Apex Legends Season 7 Ranked changes: Split dates, maps, crossplay

Published: 26/Oct/2020 19:27

by Alan Bernal
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Respawn have revealed what’s to come for Ranked play in Apex Legends Season 7 Ascension, which is going to have two splits across different maps, including the new Olympus arena, and crossplay between PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The studio’s long term plans of merging their communities into one playlist has finally been realized. But progression towards your rank could play out differently depending on who you squad up with in the Apex Arena.

The Season 7 reveal held its fair share of twists and surprises, like a closer look at Olympus and the new Legend named Horizon, the devs also told us how the Ranked season will be split up.

Players grinding up to Predator will want to know when the mid-season reset will land as well as how rank progression will apply to teams with platters on multiple platforms.

Respawn Entertainment
Horizon will launch with Apex Legends Season 7 Ascension.

Apex Ranked split dates and maps

The Ranked season in Apex is going to be broken into two different splits. One that takes place on Olympus, and the other moving to World’s Edge before the Ascension ends.

The Apex Legends community will be playing on the new map from the start of Season 7 on November 4 to December 15. After that, not only will ranks reset for everyone but teams will be switching over to World’s Edge for the rest of the way until Season 8.

For those keeping track, this means that Kings Canyon won’t be featured in Ascension’s Ranked playlists, though the devs said it would “return in a later season.”

Respawn Entertainment
Crossplay in Apex Legends will have ranked implications for people on multiple platforms.

Ranked Leagues and Crossplay

Console players who opt into crossplay will be able to play with anyone else on Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch. But we warned, if you have one PC player on your team, that means you’ll also be pooled with anyone else on Origin or Steam.

Even though this should dramatically expand the pool of players to matchmake, just know that having someone on PC will invite other players using mouse and keyboard.

Other than that, matchmaking will be the same as normal and lobbies will still be sorted by RP count. For people in Master or Apex Predator ranks, Ranked matches will only earn RP on the platform you’re on.

So if you’re in those particular rank leagues and want to climb higher on PS4, then it won’t carry over to your progress on Xbox or PC.

Season 6 Rank Rewards

Before the end of Season 6, Respawn will of course close out the era with rank-specific rewards for people to add to their inventory.

Respawn Entertainment
Players that achieved Gold to Apex Predator will get exclusive Season 6 Rank rewards in the form of a charm.

There’s going to be everything from Dive Trails to Badges and Charms that correspond to where you ended up in the Rankings by the time Season 7 rolls around.

An overload of content is coming to Apex Legends in Season 7, so keep it tuned to @Dexerto and our Apex Legends channels for all the latest news.

