Apex Legends Season 7: New Olympus map and new Legend Horizon

After debuting the newest Stories from the Outlands short on October 26, Respawn Entertainment has officially revealed Apex Season 7, with the confirmation of a new map, Olympus, and Horizon as the new Legend.

At long last, Apex Legends is finally getting a brand new map. After being theorized and rumored for months now, Respawn has finally confirmed that fans will be able to drop into Olympus when Season 7 launches.

Advertisement

In addition to the new map, fans will of course be able to utilize a new Legend named Horizon, which at this point everyone expected. There’s been no official confirmation as to what Horizon’s abilities will be, however.

New Map: Olympus

Unfortunately, details about Olympus are sparse right now. The description for the new map reads: “Ascend to a beautiful, lush city in the clouds. Just watch your step — it’s a long way down to the planet below.”

Advertisement

In addition, we also have one small look at the map itself in the form of an image released on the Apex Legends website. It’s a bit hard to make out but fans can clearly see two large tower-like structures, along with an egg-shaped building in the background.

BREAKING: New Map Olympus confirmed for #ApexLegends Season 7. pic.twitter.com/7O0BN24wxu — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) October 26, 2020

New Legend: Horizon

We’ve expected Horizon for some time since she was teased in Firing Range but now she’s been officially confirmed for Season 7.

Read More: Bizarre Apex Legends bug is teleporting players across the map

The new Stories from The Outlands video reveals her backstory, although it does little to show off how she’ll actually play.

Advertisement

As previously mentioned, there’s been no official confirmation about her abilities, however, her description states that she uses “her newfound mastery of gravity”, which lines up perfectly with the previous leaks for the character, which revealed that uses black holes and gravity lifts to fight other Legends.

New travel mechanic: The Trident

Respawn also revealed something called The Trident and hinted that it was a different way to travel through the new Olympus map but didn’t provide any other details.

Could this be a new fast-travel mechanic or simply a new vehicle allowing players to get around faster? We’ll just have to wait and see. The developer’s official description reads: “Olympus is a big place. Cover ground faster with the Trident. Plenty of room for the whole squad!”

Advertisement

Season 7 Ranked

Respawn also shared some details about the game’s ranked play for Season 7, including the confirmation that because Olympus will be added to the game, the King’s Canyon map will be removed for now.

While the developer said that there wouldn’t be any major changes for the new season, they have been testing crossplay in Season 6 with a beta period, and will judge the impact of that after the fact.

Advertisement

Clubs

The devs are finally introducing the previously leaked Clubs feature too. There are no exact details on how this feature will work just yet. The description reads: “Find like-minded players, build a community, and Rise Together.

If previous leaks are to be presumed, then this will work similarly to a clan or guild. You’ll be able to bring together other players in order to more easily find people of similar play-styles, although this has yet to be confirmed.

Apex Legends Season 7 is set to launch on November 4, 2020, which is a week earlier than originally expected.