Huge Apex Legends leak reveals closer look at multiple new legends

A huge new Apex Legends leak has revealed a closer look at the batch of new legends that are set to be added in the coming seasons.

When Apex Legends launched back in February of 2019, Respawn Entertainment confirmed that with each new season they release, a new Legend will also be added to the battle royale.

As a result, we’ve seen new characters like Octane, Wattson, Loba, and Revenant shake up the meta, but in addition to those, there have been a whole host of leaked legends too. These legends range from early development, so just having a name, to those who look ready to be added.

Previously, a pretty massive leak revealed that there are seven legends in line to be added over the coming seasons, however, a new leak has given players a closer look at how they’ll appear in-game.

In-game look at leaked Apex Legends characters

It comes from reliable leaker Biast12, who dropped a whole batch of screenshots regarding the upcoming legends – including those like Horizon, Valk, and Blisk.

These were included in the previous leak, alongside names like Fuse and Ash, who also appear here, but there are also two new names mentioned – Gunzerker and Pariah.

Neither of these two characters have an in-game model like the rest, and are represented by yellow and purple dummies. However, Gunzerker has been given the description of a ‘weapon’s enthusiast’ while Pariah doesn’t have a description.

The previous leak only listed legend as either Offensive or Recon, but this hasn’t changed that with the legend descriptions. However, neither leak has managed to reveal the release schedule for these legends for the coming seasons, so it’s still a bit of a guessing game.

All signs have pointed to Horizon being added in Season 7, though some players have suggested that Valk will be added in her place. Either way, we’ll just have to wait and see what Respawn has up their sleeve moving forward.