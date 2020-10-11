Apex Legends Season 7 skins leaked: Wraith, Hemlok, & Longbow - Dexerto

A handful of Apex Legends weapon and character skins have been leaked ahead of Season 7 – with some of the most popular weapons getting some fresh looks.

With the sixth season of Apex Legends almost at its end, players are now looking forward to what Season 7 might have in store for them.

There have been theories about which Legend is set to come next, with numerous rumors and leaks, as well as ideas about how the developers are potentially going to incorporate a new map considering one wasn’t added in Season 6.

While leakers haven’t been able to crack the code completely and reveal everything coming in the new season, some have been able to show a handful of new cosmetics that will be coming soon.

The new cosmetics were posted by reliable leakers Shrugtal and Biast12, who both noted that the Season 7 related cosmetics came with the ‘Ascension’ tag, possibly confirming the name of the new season too.

The leaks included first looks at the weapon wraps for the Longbow and Hemlok, with the latter being a purple and green skin that appears to have animated eyes near the barrel of the gun.

However, the only character skin that was revealed was for Wraith. The purple and gold skin looks like a perfect Prime Gaming reward, but it is likely to be in the Battle Pass as a rare.

Season 7 Wraith Battle Pass Rare: "Ascension" pic.twitter.com/wP7Hd34Hob — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) October 11, 2020

Season 7 Hemlok Skin: "Ascension". Likely for Battle Pass. pic.twitter.com/uw8LwNnLN6 — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) October 11, 2020

Season 7 Longbow Skin: "Ascension". Likely for Battle Pass. pic.twitter.com/e1wH3KwEwM — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) October 11, 2020

On top of those, the data miners were also able to reveal two sets of weapon charms – both in the Origami style. One of the sets is for the Leviathans, while the other centers on Prowlers.

Lineup of all the Leviathan Origami Charms All the names(top = right): charm_origamileviathan_gold

charm_origamileviathan_rc_silver

charm_origamileviathan_rc_multi

charm_origamileviathan_rc_line

charm_origamileviathan pic.twitter.com/QhjElpw08g — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) October 11, 2020

Lineup of all the Prowler Origami Charms All the names(top = right): charm_origami_prowler_rc_gold

charm_origami_prowler_rc_silver

charm_origami_prowler_rc_multi

charm_origami_prowler_rc_lined

charm_origami_prowler pic.twitter.com/0dEyO5irBK — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) October 11, 2020

Of course, these aren’t all the cosmetics that we can expect to see in Season 7, but it does offer a first look at what Respawn has in store for their next big update.

Season 7 is set to begin in mid-November, so, we don’t have that long a wait until the devs start dropping teasers and information about the rest of the cosmetics they have lined up.