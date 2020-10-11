 Apex Legends Season 7 skins leaked: Wraith, Hemlok, & Longbow - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 7 skins leaked: Wraith, Hemlok, & Longbow

Published: 11/Oct/2020 11:13

by Connor Bennett
Wraith in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

A handful of Apex Legends weapon and character skins have been leaked ahead of Season 7 – with some of the most popular weapons getting some fresh looks. 

With the sixth season of Apex Legends almost at its end, players are now looking forward to what Season 7 might have in store for them. 

Advertisement

There have been theories about which Legend is set to come next, with numerous rumors and leaks, as well as ideas about how the developers are potentially going to incorporate a new map considering one wasn’t added in Season 6.

While leakers haven’t been able to crack the code completely and reveal everything coming in the new season, some have been able to show a handful of new cosmetics that will be coming soon. 

Advertisement
Wraith in her Voidwalker skin
Respawn/EA
Wraith is, by far and away, Apex’s most popular character.

The new cosmetics were posted by reliable leakers Shrugtal and Biast12, who both noted that the Season 7 related cosmetics came with the ‘Ascension’ tag, possibly confirming the name of the new season too. 

The leaks included first looks at the weapon wraps for the Longbow and Hemlok, with the latter being a purple and green skin that appears to have animated eyes near the barrel of the gun.

However, the only character skin that was revealed was for Wraith. The purple and gold skin looks like a perfect Prime Gaming reward, but it is likely to be in the Battle Pass as a rare.

Advertisement

On top of those, the data miners were also able to reveal two sets of weapon charms – both in the Origami style. One of the sets is for the Leviathans, while the other centers on Prowlers.

Of course, these aren’t all the cosmetics that we can expect to see in Season 7, but it does offer a first look at what Respawn has in store for their next big update. 

Season 7 is set to begin in mid-November, so, we don’t have that long a wait until the devs start dropping teasers and information about the rest of the cosmetics they have lined up.

Advertisement
Apex Legends

What is the Apex Legends invalid token error on PS4 & Xbox?

Published: 10/Oct/2020 19:52 Updated: 10/Oct/2020 20:13

by Alan Bernal
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends players are encountering consistent connection outages across the world that points to an “invalid token” for people trying to jump into a match on PlayStation 4 and Xbox.

In the days since the Aftermarket event patch, there’s been an increasing amount of reports from Apex fans who are getting stuck on the wrong side of a connection issue. After trying to load into servers, some people are getting faced with a message that reads: “connection rejected: invalid_token.”

Advertisement

This promptly shuts down their attempts to hop into the Arena, with some claiming to have gone days without a chance to play the game.

“My issue is that I haven’t seen anybody [talk] about this,” one user said. “Like nobody is actually aware that so many people can’t even get into a game.”

Advertisement
Respawn Entertainment
The Apex Legends community is finding a persistent connection error on PlayStation 4.

What is the ‘connection rejected: invalid_token’ error?

People from Canada, South Africa, the United States, and more have all logged a complaint without a fix in sight from Respawn, though there could be hope they’re aware of the issue.

Over at the Answers HQ support hub, EA Community Manager David has been noticing that “there’s a regional component to this issue,” but not much else was provided.

Of course, EA and Respawn head up Apex Legends queries often. Hopefully someone at the publisher will let the proper devs know about the spike in reports, if the devs aren’t already on the case.

Advertisement

Some have found a ‘workaround’ in South African regions, it could have something to do with restrictions on some people’s routers. The ‘fix’ doesn’t apply to everyone, but it could have some tips for those that need it.

EA Answers HQ
This doesn’t apply to every PS4 players’ situation, but it could be helpful for people working on a fix.

“I’ve been having problems with Apex ever since the cross-platform update,” one person wrote. “… I’m not exaggerating here, like EVERY single time I try loading into a match it kicks me back to the main menu and say ‘invalid token’ and this is happening every time it finds a match.”

As this continues to prevent Apex Legends players from getting into matches, expect Respawn to work on the issue on their end soon and provide updates, which we’ll then share here.

Advertisement