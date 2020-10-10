 Wraith's 'Naruto' sprint is still in Apex Legends, with a catch - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Wraith’s ‘Naruto’ sprint is still in Apex Legends, with a catch

Published: 10/Oct/2020 13:47

by Calum Patterson
Wraith Naruto run in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Wraith

Wraith mains everywhere were in despair when Respawn revealed the new sprint animation for the Legend, removing the iconic ‘Naruto run’ as it became known. But, it’s actually still possible to get her old animation back in Apex Legends, with the right equipment.

The devs reasoning for changing Wraith’s sprint animation was simple: it allowed them to balance the character without actually changing any of her abilities. A full explanation is given in the Aftermarket patch notes.

Advertisement

Instead, Wraith simply becomes an easier target to hit when sprinting, as her hit-box area becomes more exposed, as opposed to the slouched over version previously.

The downside, is that it undoubtedly loses some of the ‘character’ which Apex Legends is known for with each of it’s playable Legends. In the name of balance, an individual trait has been lost.

Advertisement
Apex Legends Naruto run
Respawn Entertainment
You can get the old version back, sort of, by holding a grenade.

Not completely, however. It’s been discovered that Respawn may have forgotten to apply the new animation in all scenarios for Wraith, meaning that you can actually ‘glitch’ her back into her old running stance.

And, it’s incredibly simple to do. All you need is any throwable ordinance (a frag, arc star, thermite, etc.) and then sprint.

As shown below, thanks to u/ChuxMech, Wraith once again will lean over, making her hitbox as small as possible. Of course, it’s not the complete Naruto run, as one of her arms is held forward with the nade.

Advertisement

Aside from just bringing back her iconic run, this may actually give you a slight advantage when making your escape. After all, Respawn themselves clearly found the difference significant enough to warrant a change in the first place.

The bad news, is that the devs are likely already aware of this workaround to get Naruto Wraith back, and their next update is expected to drop this coming week, to fix this and a number of other issues since the Aftermarket Collection event update.

Apex Legends

Respawn clarify FPS rumors for Apex Legends on next-gen consoles

Published: 10/Oct/2020 9:56

by Bill Cooney
Apex legends FPS cap next gen consoles
Respawn Entertainment/Xbox

Share

Apex Legends design director Jason McCord has clarified comments about a possible FPS cap on next-gen consoles, explaining that he wasn’t actually referring to next-gen consoles.

FPS means “frames per second” and represents how many times your screen refreshes over a second. Generally, the rule for most games is higher FPS = smoother movement and graphics in-game.

Advertisement

Both the Series X and PS5 will be able to support games up to 120 FPS, double the amount from the previous generation of consoles, but not all games will be able to take advantage.

When an Apex player asked if Apex will be locked at 60fps on both next-gen machines or if the frame rate will be uncapped, McCord replied: “Nope. Locking the game on consoles lets us give a more consistent framerate for the lower-end machines.”

Advertisement

This response implied that there would still remain an FPS cap on next-gen consoles too, to keep performance fair and consistent across the board. Most likely at 60 FPS.

However, after this news, and noticeable disappointment from players who were looking forward to next-gen optimizations, McCord has clarified, saying he misread and wasn’t specifically referring to next-gen.

“I didn’t mean anything for next-gen. We haven’t announced anything. I misread the context here because it was referring to a previous Tweet that I didn’t see.”

Advertisement

This means that there’s still a chance of next-gen optimizations for Apex Legends. Even with a capped 60 FPS, console players, especially those on the lower-end versions of PS4 and Xbox One, often complain of framerate drops in gameplay. The PS5 and Xbox Series X should do a much better job of keeping things at a consistent 60 FPS.

In fact if Apex is able to keep framerate drops from happening, we’d wager being able to keep things going at a steady 60 frames a second would be a significantly more noticeable upgrade for many players than making it able to go all the way up to 120.

All that being said, Respawn’s battle royale is still doing well with a loyal community of fans, and it will look to keep things going as players eventually start to move to new consoles to play through Season 7.

Advertisement